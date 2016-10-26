Huron sweeps stingy Polar Bears to reach district final

All characteristics Huron coach Don Wood would love to see a little more of in his team’s coming matches as the competition gets tougher and tougher.

The No. 2-ranked Tigers played well in a 25-21, 25-10, 25-20 sweep of Wednesday’s Division III district semifinal match against fellow Sandusky Bay Conference-foe Margaretta, but the Polar Bears were far from intimidated. Against a team that didn’t lose a single set in league play, Margaretta (11-14) scored seven of the final nine points in the opener, then held the lead for the majority of Game 3, before Huron (22-2) finally put the match away with a four-point run.

More photos from the match here

The Tigers, appearing in their third straight district final and fourth in the last five years, will meet Mohawk (20-4) — a 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21 winner over Willard — at 1 p.m. Saturday back at Seneca East.

“I wasn’t extremely happy with our approach. I thought we were a little too relaxed at times,” Wood said. “We had nine hitting errors in the first game alone. Those got better as we went along to three and four in games two and three, respectively. But our approach needs to be better.

“This is tournament time and anything can happen on any night,” he added. “Those Margaretta kids had seen us twice and they’re sick of Huron. They wanted a piece of us, and they came out and played hard.”

Huron jumped out to leads of 9-2, 14-4 and 23-14 in the opener. Sydney Ward tallied four of her team-high 11 kills during that stretch as the Tigers appeared to be in full control, despite all the hitting errors.

But the Polar Bears didn’t go away quietly. Michaela Eisenhauer had a pair of kills to pull Margaretta to within 23-18, then after a Tigers’ attack error, her kill, followed by a block from Bailey Beechler and a hit out of bounds by Huron’s Allie Grendow cut the deficit to 24-21.

Grendow did redeem herself, though, putting the first game away with a kill. She, Olivia Lagando and Addie Wisehart all tallied eight kills each for Huron, whose serving proved key in the next two games.

“I thought we served pretty well, especially only having two errors,” Wood said. “Two errors to 10 aces is a ratio I’ll take anytime. That put some pressure on them. And we served fairly aggressively tonight, so I thought that was our strongest area.”

Ward was 16-of-16 at the service line with three aces, while Wisehart was also 16-of-16 with four aces.

The Tigers scored the first six points of Game 2 and used a nine-point service run by Wisehart to push their advantage to 18-5. Ward had back-to-back aces to close the game.

Margaretta dominated the early part of Game 3, leading 4-0. Alex Kessler’s ace, a kill from Taylor Parkhurst and a tip by Eisenhauer accompanied a hit out of bounds by Huron. The Polar Bears led by as much as four on three occasions. A kill from Lagando and a two consecutive by Ward finally got the match tied up at 12 all.

Eisenhauer, who had a match-high 13 kills for the Polar Bears, gave Margaretta a 16-13 lead. The Tigers then scored 12 of the next 16 to end the Bears’ season.

“For us to even make it to this point with all the injuries we’ve had in the season is a really big deal,” Margaretta coach Haylee Strause said. “It’s a big deal when you’re one of the last four teams left in the district. Regardless of what happened tonight, I was proud of where we’d made it.

“I think we made some really good runs and I think we came back really well in the first set,” she added. “We just came up short. At the end of the day, (Huron) was the better team.”

Macey Strause had 23 assists for the Polar Bears. Michael — who went over 1,000 career digs during the tournament — tallied 21 digs on defense, while fellow senior Bethany White had 11.

Margaretta will lose five total players to graduation, including White, Eisenhauer, Michel, Kessler and Taylor Skeels.

“We were healthy all summer long and started the year 3-1, then we had Michaela go down with an injury… Alex Kessler later went down with one as well. We just couldn’t get everyone healthy at the same time,” coach Strause said. “Michaela was down for a really long time, which really hurt us defensively because she plays all the way around. She just started playing all the way around for us again when we started the tournament with Gibsonburg. But I think that gave us the push we needed to get here. It was a big spark.”

Gabriella Wood was 86-of-88 setting with 35 assists for the Tigers, who were led in digs by Ward with 23 and Grendow with 12.

“I give (Margaretta) a lot of credit,” coach Wood said. “ We played twice this year and those girls didn’t backdown, they came out and played hard. They got nothing to hang their heads about.

“Our ball control could be a lot better, but I’m always happy when we can keep playing,” he added. “But I always want to be selfish, too. I want these girls to reach their potential and they got to be playing to their potential right now if they want to continue to advance. Those girls have a lot of potential, so I’m going to keep being the grumpy old man until we get it out of them.”

Mohawk 3, Willard 1

At Attica, Lydia Wiers had 22 kills and had a hand in six blocks, but the Crimson Flashes fell 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 25-21 to the Warriors in Wednesday’s other Div. II district semifinal match at Seneca East.

Also for Willard, Jena Adams had 15 assists and was 25-of-27 serving with three aces. Kathleen Schaaf had 15 assists, Cassie Crawford had eight kills and Madie Secor had 18 digs.