Flyers sweep Eagles in district semifinals

WILLLARD — The St. Paul Flyers put to rest the old saying that it is hard to beat a team three times in the same season.

St. Paul met up with Firelands Conference rival Monroeville in the Division IV district semifinals Tuesday and the Flyers punched their ticket to Thursday’s district championship yet again. St. Paul swept the Eagles in three sets, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 in the match at Willard.

The Flyers remain undefeated on the season at 24-0 and play Buckeye Central at 6 p.m. Thursday who played the second

Monroeville held early leads in every set, coming out of the gates blazing. But the Flyers were able to win the marathon pulling away at the midway point in all three matches.

“I thought we were very flat tonight and the girls came out a little bit tight,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “We talked about having to find a way to loosen up and play like we practice. I thought Kaeleigh Stang did an awesome job passing for us and Painley was very solid hitting.”

The first two meetings, the Flyers rolled to three-set wins during conference play, but Monroeville coach Kendra Snook couldn’t be happier with how her young squad performed on Tuesday.

“I cannot complain with how my kids played,” Snook said. “I told them that nobody was giving us a chance except us. I think we played at them and made them earn every single point tonight. We didn’t lay down and give them a victory. I think that showed. It was 24-13 and we sent the volley back five or six times.

“Not at any single point did we give them points,” she added. “But they were the better team and I wish them the best of luck in the tournament. I am very proud of the way my kids played and how much they have improved this season.”

The Flyers saw four players with five or more kills, including two with 10. Meghan Hedrick and Ashley Painley led the way with 10 kills each while Hallee Schoen and Tess Lepley added seven.

Reaping the benefits of a plethora of hitters for the Flyers was Rachel Bleile who dished out 35 assists on the evening.

The Flyers saw success from the service line as well with Painley and Hedrick leading the way with 11 points a piece and Stang chipping in with seven while adding 27 digs. Schoen added 17 digs on defense.

Even with the big stats, Miller believes her team saw a much improved Monroeville squad.

“Monroeville is a very well coached team and they came at us very strong,” Miller said. “With my girls playing tight, there was points we should have won that we didn’t take care of very well.”

Monroeville’s season comes to an end with a 16-9 record. Kelsie Palmer led the Eagles with eight kills while Brooke Barman added seven in her final game.

Ashlyn Tommas added six kills while Kara Schafer dished out 23 assists. Kirsten Stieber added 16 digs while Stacia Stieber chipped in with 12. Tommas added 10 and Maddie Elmlinger recorded nine. As the Eagles say goodbye to the lone senior, Snook admits next season will be an exciting time for the Eagles again.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Harbor 3, Bryan 0

At Millbury, Oak Harbor defeated Bryan in a Division II district semifinal Tuesday.

With the win, the undefeated Rockets (14-0-4) advance to a district championship against Millbury Lake (12-2-5) back at Lake High School.

Alexa Weis started the scoring for Oak Harbor, finding the back of the net with 13:25 left in the first half to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Catlin Sigurdson made it 2-0 with 27:27 left. Seree Peterson added the third and final goal of the game with 18:05 to play.

Ontario 4, Norwalk 0

At Lexington, Ontario defeated Norwalk in a Div. II district semifinal Tuesday.

The Warriors — tied for No. 3 in the final OSSCA state poll in Div. II — led 3-0 at halftime en route to the win.

Norwalk ends the season with a 9-7-2 record, while Ontario (17-1-1) advances to face Clear Fork (14-3-1) in a district championship Saturday.

BOYS SOCCER

Mansfield Christian 8, Edison 1

At Tiffin, Mansfield Christian defeated Edison in a Division III district semifinal Tuesday.

The Flames — the No. 6 ranked team in the final OSSCA state poll in Div. III — held a 5-0 lead at the half.

Edison ends the season with a 10-6-2 record, while Christian (14-2-2) faces Van Buren (15-2-1) in a district championship Saturday.