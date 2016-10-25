Truckers sneak past Oak Harbor

ATTICA — It was all about control for the Norwalk Truckers.

The 19-4 volleyball team won Tuesday over Oak Harbor to win in five sets (23-25, 25-13, 26-28, 25-16, 15-7) in the Division II district semifinal match at Seneca East.

Norwalk plays Lexington for the district championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said the keys to victory were “playing our game” by staying in control, being confident and playing quick offense.

In the first game, Norwalk’s biggest lead was 9-5 before the Rockets turned it around to take the set.

“I don’t think I really needed that much of a message, those guys knew,” Kalizewski said. “They wanted to play their game. They came into the huddle and talked more than I did.”

The Truckers took the second set in dominating fashion, leading throughout the game, except for the first point.

Game 3 was a back-and-forth affair, with Oak Harbor coming out on top. But it was all Norwalk from there on as the Truckers won the last two games to pull it out.

Control is a consistent message the team hears from the coaching staff.

“You have to continue to just talk to your kids about control,” Kalizewski said. “Control is probably the biggest word I say the most.”

If Norwalk can control the defense, the coach said her team controls the pace of the offense.

“If you allow them to dictate the pace, it takes us out of our game,” she said. “We have to control that part of it.

“We did a great job of that tonight,” she added. “They controlled their emotions very well tonight.”

Sara Staley had 22 kills and three aces. Defensively, she had 17 digs.

Cara MacFarland was right behind Staley with 21 kills and three aces. MacFarland led Norwalk’s defense with 28 digs.

Claire Kelley had 11 kills. Lyndsey Sheldon added nine to go with 12 digs and four aces.

Two other Trucker defenders hit double figures with digs — Ally Douglas with 13 and Anne Davidson 12. Douglas also had seven aces.

Alaina Kelley led Norwalk with 64 assists.