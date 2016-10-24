Huron setter Wood named Most Outstanding Performer

Huron senior setter Gabriella Wood highlighted three Tiger selections to the All-Sandusky Bay Conference Bay division volleyball teams, released Monday.

Wood was named the Most Outstanding Performer for the Tigers, while teammates Hillary Sterett (libero) and Addie Wisehart (hitter) were also selected to the first team.

The Tigers finished the regular season at 20-2 overall and ranked No. 2 in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state poll in Division III. That included a perfect 14-0 mark in the SBC.

Wood has 754 assists this season entering Wednesday’s district semifinal match against Margaretta. She’s also contributed 219 digs. Wood averages 33 assists per match for the Tigers, and recently became the program’s all-time assists leader with 2,717.

Rounding out the first team included hitters Reese Virgin (Vermilion), Peyton Bloomer (Oak Harbor), Ryleigh Knupke (Perkins), Michaela Eisenhauer (Margaretta) and Grace Borden (Clyde).

Second team selections included setter Maddi Nader (Vermilion) and libero Jordyn Mitnik (Edison). Hitters were Kennedy Ames (Edison), Jacey Groover (Clyde), Alli Grendow (Huron), Sydney Ward (Huron), Alyssa Johnson (Perkins) and Logan Harris (Oak Harbor).

In the River division, St. Mary Central Catholic hitter Rachele Windau was named to the second team. Teammates Dominique Pelz and Kristen Wehner were both honorable mention selections.

Old Fort setter Allison Adelsperger was named the Most Outstanding Performer for the River division.

All-SBC Bay division volleyball teams

First team: Gabriella Wood, Huron; Hillary Sterett, Huron; Addie Wisehart, Huron; Reese Virgin, Vermilion; Peyton Bloomer, Oak Harbor; Ryleigh Knupke, Perkins; Michaela Eisenhauer, Margaretta; Grace Borden, Clyde.

Second team: Maddi Nader, Vermilion; Jordyn Mitnik, Edison; Kennedy Ames, Edison; Jacey Groover, Clyde; Alli Grendow, Huron; Sydney Ward, Huron; Alyssa Johnson, Perkins; Logan Harris, Oak Harbor.

Honorable mention: Morgan Bannister, Clyde; Sydnee Krieger-Helms, Clyde; Heidi Marshall, Clyde; Olivia Lagando, Huron; Macey Strause, Margaretta; Alex Kessler, Margaretta; Ally Bloomer, Oak Harbor; Ashley Riley, Oak Harbor; Kaytlynn Sandwisch, Oak Harbor; Macie Oddo, Perkins; Katelyn Williams, Port Clinton; Taylor Hollis, Vermilion; Calli Brown, Vermilion; Caitlyn Schnur, Vermilion; Sierra Lyons, Vermilion.

Most Outstanding Performer: Gabriella Wood, Huron.

All-SBC River division volleyball teams

First team: Allison Adelsperger, Old Fort; Peyton Miller, Old Fort; Sydney Clouse, Old Fort; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel; Kiely Taylor, Old Fort; Lexie White, Tiffin Calvert; Hailee Burns, Fostoria St. Wendelin; Makenzie Reiter, Fremont SJCC.

Second team: Lindsay Bouillon, New Riegel; Christen Hohman, New Riegel; Jordan Magers, Old Fort; Shelby Mathias, New Riegel; Rachele Windau, St. Mary CC; Ava Stepanic, SJCC; Taiah Douglas, St. Wendell; Mackenzie Ward, Old Fort.

Honorable mention: Dominique Pelz, SMCC; Kristen Wehner, SMCC.