Margaretta upends Fostoria for sectional championship

With the win, the Polar Bears (11-13) advance to Wednesday’s 6 p.m. district semifinals at Seneca East High School against a familiar foe: No. 2-ranked Huron (21-2).

In the regular season, the Tigers won both meetings in three games over Margaretta.

On Saturday, Michaela Eisenhauer had 17 kills and 16 digs, while Alex Kessler had nine kills, and both Jayden Moore and Taylor Parkhurst each had seven kills. Also for Margaretta, Macey Strause had 38 assists, while Alex Michel had 19 digs and Bethany White added 10 digs.

Huron 3, Galion 0

At Huron, the Tigers won in four games over visiting Galion to set up the third meeting with Margaretta, posting scores of 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10.

For Huron, Alli Grendow was 35-of-38 hitting with 13 kills and had 13 digs, while Addie Wisehart had 12 kills and five blocks, Olivia Lagando had 12 kills and Sydney Ward added 10 kills, three blocks and was 16 for 17 serving with two aces. Also for the Tigers, Gabriella Wood was 116-of-116 setting with 50 assists and 13 digs, and Hillary Sterett was 18 for 18 serving and had 19 digs.

Katie Springer added eight kills and Erin Blankenship had 15 digs.

Mohawk 3, Western Reserve 2

At Sycamore, the Warriors (19-4) outlasted visiting Western Reserve (13-11) for a sectional title win, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16, 21-25, 15-11.

Willard 3, Crestview 0

At Olivesburg, Willard swept Crestview in a Division III sectional title game Saturday, 25-17, 29-27, 25-20.

The Crimson Flashes (13-11) return to action Wednesday against Mohawk (19-4) in a district semifinal at Seneca East.

GIRLS SOCCER

Huron 1, Swanton 0

At Swanton, Huron defeated the Bulldogs in a Division III sectional championship Saturday.

Emma Golling scored the Tigers' (10-6-1) lone goal midway through the first half off an assist from Hayden Petee.

Huron returns to action Wednesday in a district semifinal against Woodmore at Genoa.

Division II

Oak Harbor 1, Napoleon 0 (2OT)

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets defeated Napoleon in double overtime in a Division II sectional championship Saturday.

Oak Harbor's (13-0-4) lone goal was scored with 7:13 left in the second overtime period as Ema Barton scored off an assist from Maddy Rathbun.

The Rockets return to action Tuesday in a district semifinal game against Bryan at Lake.

Norwalk 3, Sandusky 0

At Norwalk, the Truckers defeated Sandusky in a Div. II sectional title game Saturday.

Rachel Casselberry scored two goals for Norwalk (9-6-2), while Summerlee Bigler added one.

The Truckers return to action Tuesday in a district semifinal against Ontario Tuesday at Lexington, while Sandusky ends its season with a 5-10-2 record.

Ontario 14, Clyde 0

At Ontario, the Warriors routed Clyde in a Div. II sectional championship Saturday.

The Fliers end the season with a 3-14 record.

Clear Fork 1, Edison 0

At Bellville, Clear Fork broke open a scoreless tie with a penalty kick with 14:30 left to defeat Edison in a Div. II sectional title game Saturday.

The Chargers end the season with an 8-6-3 record.

Lexington 4, Vermilion 0

At Lexington, the Lady Lex defeated Vermilion in a Div. II sectional championship Saturday.

The Sailors end the season with a 7-8-3 record.