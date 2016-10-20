St. Paul, Monroeville set up another tournament meeting

The win sets up a third match with Monroeville for the eighth time in the previous 11 seasons, as the two FC rivals will meet at Willard at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal. The teams have played in the previous three district championship matches.

No. 6 Old Fort (22-1) and No. 11 Buckeye Central (22-1) will play in the other semifinal Tuesday.

For St. Paul, Kaeleigh Stang served 21 points with four aces and had 19 digs. Halle Schoen had 17 points with seven aces and eight kills. At the net, Meghan Hedrick and Ashley Painley each had 10 kills, while Kamryn Maxwell added eight.

Rachel Bleile also had 38 assists for the Lady Flyers.

For New London (9-15), Delaney Porter had six kills, Breanna Wilson had eight digs and Lili Bartow had seven assists.

Monroeville 3, Lucas 0

At Monroeville, the Eagles (16-8) advanced to the district semifinals for a 10th straight year with a sweep over the Cubs (15-9) Thursday, 25-14, 25-6, 25-12.

In Thursday's win, Kirsten Stieber had 10 kills and was 8 for 8 serving with an ace, while Ashlyn Tommas had nine kills, 13 digs and was 15 for 15 serving with three aces. Kara Schafer was 58-of-62 setting with 28 assists and 17 for 18 serving with two aces and eight digs.

Also for the Eagles, Stacia Stieber was 11 for 11 serving with two aces and 21 digs, while Brooke Barman also had nine kills.

New Riegel 3, Fremont SJCC 2

At New Riegel, the Crimson Streaks (14-10) saw their season come to a close in a five-game loss, 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-12.

For SJCC, Adrienne Wehring had 13 kills and Makenzie Reiter had 10 kills and five blocks. Brooke Casperson was 107-of-107 setting with 17 assists and 15 digs, and Molly Swint was 70-of-70 setting with 17 assists and 13 digs.

Ava Stepanic had 21 digs and six kills, while Natalie Zyski was 22 for 22 serving with three aces and had 17 digs. Miranda Wammes also had 19 digs.

DIVISION II

Vermilion 3, Ontario 0

At Vermilion, the Sailors advanced to next week's district semifinals with a sweep over the visiting Warriors in Div. II action, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12.

For Vermilion (18-5), Reese Virgin had 19 kills, while Taylor Hollis added 14 kills and 19 digs. Maddie Nader had 41 assists and served 12 points, while Caitlyn Schnur added seven kills.

The Sailors will face Lexington (19-4) in a district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca East High School.

Bowling Green 3, Clyde 0

At Bowling Green, the Fliers saw their season end in a three-game sweep at the hands of the state-ranked Bobcats (21-2), 25-6, 25-11, 25-18.

For Clyde (16-8), Grace Borden had seven kills and five digs, while Heidi Marshall added six kills and five digs. Morgan Bannister added 15 assists, while Sydnee-Krieger Helms had 15 digs.

Lexington 3, Bellevue 0

At Lexington, the Lady Red closed out the season with an 11-13 record after falling to the host Lady Lex (19-4) in three games, 25-12, 25-10, 25-13.

Payton Vogel had seven kills and two blocks for Bellevue, while Molly Bullion had 10 assists and was 6 for 6 serving. Sydni Rodriquez was 7 for 7 serving with five digs, while Morgan Hicks had 10 digs and Allison Dendinger served two aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Harbor 5, Bowling Green 0

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets defeated Bowling Green in a Division II sectional title game Thursday.

Oak Harbor (15-1-1) scored all five of its goals in the second half.

Tyler Bowlick scored two goals, while Nate Poiry, Liam Hall and Nick Damron each added one.

Bowling Green ends the year with a 3-15 record, while the Rockets go on to face Genoa in a district semifinal Monday at Lake.

Edison 4, Findlay Liberty-Benton 3

At Milan, Edison won its second Division III sectional title in program history Thursday with a win over Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-9-2).

The Chargers' (10-5-2) goals were scored by Ian Janssen, Max Wolfe, James Hill and Nick Lombardi.

Edison advances to a district semifinal game against Mansfield Christian (13-2-2) Tuesday at Tiffin Columbian.

Mansfield Christian 10, Willard 0

At Mansfield, Christian routed Willard in a Division III sectional championship game Thursday.

The Flames (13-2-2) led 6-0 at halftime, and return to action in a district semifinal against Edison Tuesday.

Willard ends the season with a 5-11-2 record.