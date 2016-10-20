Oak Harbor wins first sectional title in 21 years

Special to the Register

OAK HARBOR — After the trials and tribulations that all teams face throughout a season, to win a sectional championship brings joy.

Oak Harbor coach Jacki Gezo first had to catch her breath and then still couldn't quite find the words to describe what her team had just accomplished.

After two hours of back-and-forth play, the Rockets won the last four points against Perkins, taking a 25-22, 25-27, 20-25, 25-23, 15-11 win in a Division II sectional final on Thursday.

"Our hitting made the difference. We had to stop tipping the ball," Gezo said. "If we wanted to win, we had to hit the ball and kill it. That's what turned it around in the fifth game because we just kept hitting the ball."

The sectional title is the first for the Rockets (15-8) since 1995. With the win, Oak Harbor moves on to face top-seeded Norwalk (18-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca East High School in the district semifinals. Perkins ends its season with a record of 13-11.

A kill by Amya Winter and an ace by Katie Myer drew the Pirates to 11-all in the fifth game with Oak Harbor, which called its first timeout of the game. Peyton Bloomer smashed a pair of kills out of the timeout, prompting Perkins coach Heath Hamilton to use his final timeout. The halt in play didn't stop the Rockets' momentum, as Bloomer blocked down a point and Ashley Riley recorded a kill to finish off the match.

"Their defense was spot on and they did a nice job defensively," Hamilton said. "They dug up some balls we swung at and hit pretty hard at them."

With their backs against the wall trailing 2-1, Oak Harbor played with a sense of urgency early in the fourth game. The Rockets won five consecutive points behind the strength of two Bloomer kills for a 7-2 lead. The Pirates hung around and never went away, consistently staying within two or three points until the Rockets were able to open a 21-15 lead after a kill by Ally Bloomer. Macie Oddo smacked two kills and later, consecutive kills by Ryleigh Knupke brought Perkins within 22-19. A kill by Knupke and two errors by Oak Harbor knotted the game at 23 apiece. Riley and Peyton Bloomer each hit kills, tying the match at 2-2.

"We weren't able to run as quick of an offense as we would like to run," Hamilton said. "When you play slow against a team that is much bigger than you, you're in for a world of hurt. We needed to speed the game up a little more by sticking passes."

The Pirates led 4-2 in the final game before seeing Oak Harbor reel off four straight points. The Rockets opened an 8-5 lead after a kill by Logan Harris and later, another kill from Harris made it 11-9 before the thrilling end of the game for the Rockets.

"We had to find our heart and intensity," Gezo said. "We had to come together as a team and play together. All the girls took turns hitting well tonight."

Oak Harbor took the opening game that was back-and-forth throughout. Neither team led by more than three points until Oak Harbor won three consecutive points for a 21-17 lead. The Pirates weren't fazed though, as five of the next six points went their way for a 22-22 score. After Harris recorded a block and a service ace for game point, a strong serve from the righty gave the Rockets the opening game.

"At times, we were passing from the 10-foot line and not on the net," said Hamilton. "I think that was the difference, but hats off to them. They played a heck of a game. Our girls played hard and it's a shame somebody had to lose that one."

Momentum shifted to the Pirates in the second and third games. Perkins led, 23-21, in the second game before a kill from Harris and an error by Perkins tied the game. Harris hit an ace but Knupke had consecutive kills to put Perkins ahead, 25-24. Peyton Bloomer and Winter exchanged kills before Madilynn Lawson blasted a kill to tie the match.

In the third game, the Pirates won six of seven points to open a 17-11 lead. The Rockets battled back and got within two points at 20-18 after an error by Perkins. Olivia Weatherly served an ace, Oddo put down a kill, and Knupke powered two more kills to give Perkins the lead after three games.

Myer recorded 51 assists on 154-of-155 setting while Knupke recorded 24 kills, 20 digs, and three aces. Oddo tallied 21 digs and 13 kills while Alyssa Johnson totalled eight kills. Kaylee Hiser had 39 digs while Lawson had 24 digs.

Bloomer finished with 30 kills and five blocks while Harris had 20 kills. Katelyn Sandwich had 49 assists and 16 digs while Riley totaled 17 digs.

"It can't be any closer than that," Gezo said. "I'm just so happy for these girls. Our goal all year has been just to win a sectional game, and now we're sectional champs."