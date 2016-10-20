Norwalk sweeps Sandusky for 10th straight sectional title

Special to the Register

NORWALK — The Norwalk volleyball team routed visiting Sandusky for a third time this season, sweeping its way to a 25-11, 25-4, 25-5 win in a Division II sectional championship to advance to the district tournament.

Norwalk (18-5) — ranked No. 15 in the state coaches poll — will face Oak Harbor (15-8) in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca East High School.

“We’re still trying to get better at (the net),” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “When you’re short it’s always a challenge. We just keep working on it and trying stay disciplined. Everybody believes that when you’re blocking you’re trying to block the ball, but really what you want to do is take away space so the defense can set up behind you. That’s what we’re working on — taking away space, making sure we’re lined up correctly so that our defense can line up correctly.”

At the net for Norwalk, Sara Staley led the way with 12 kills, followed by nine from Claire Kelley. Ally Douglas served 23 points, including six aces, while Cara MacFarland contributed five aces and Staley added four. Douglas and Anne Davidson each notched nine digs.

Sandusky ends the year with a 2-20 record, as the young Blue Streaks lose two seniors.

"We've struggled with trying to find chemistry, and we're so young we make a lot of mistakes that as we mature will disappear,” Sandusky coach Christine Lill said. “Right now it's about believing in themselves and having confidence. Coming in to play Norwalk tends to get in there head a little bit. We need to do some team building and building their confidence. Hopefully we can improve on that and build on that.”

Lill said three of her players participate in Junior Olympic volleyball in the offseason, and a fourth player, a sophomore, had never played prior to this season.

“We're just building on that young team,” she said. “This is only my second year, so there's a lot of rebuilding going on right now. This year went better than the first year, definitely. Just the fact of getting to know the girls and how they react to different things and what they need to work on.

“It's definitely a work in progress, but I can see the improvement,” Lill added. “Hopefully we can just move forward and build on that.”

For Norwalk the road only gets tougher from here. However, it’s a road the program is familiar with.

“It’s 10 (straight sectional titles),” Kalizewski said. “We’ve gone to districts for a long time. As a coach, this is what I work hard for all the time. I live for this kind of stuff. This is fun. I try to train my kids so we’ll feel the same way. They should have that energy, that excitement from here on out.

“This is what we’ve worked so hard for all year,” she added. “You try to get those seniors to understand ‘This is your last shot and you need to show everybody how much it means to you.’ This is an exciting time for us.”