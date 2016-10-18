Perkins tops Shelby for third match with Oak Harbor

The Pirates (13-10) will face the Rockets (14-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Oak Harbor, with the winner advancing to the district semifinals at Seneca East next week. The two teams split the regular season matchups, with each winning in four games.

For Perkins on Tuesday, Ryleigh Knupke had 18 kills, while Alyssa Johnson added nine and Macie Oddo added seven. Katie Myer had 35 assists and two aces, while Kaylee Hiser had 37 digs and Madi Lawson added 20 digs.

Norwalk 3, Mansfield Senior 0

At Norwalk, the state-ranked hosts cruised to a Div. II sectional win over visiting Mansfield Senior, 25-2, 25-9, 25-5.

With the win, Norwalk (17-5) — ranked No. 15 in the state coaches poll — will host Sandusky (2-19) in a sectional championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

In Tuesday's win, Claire Kelley had nine kills, while Sara Staley and Lyndsey Sheldon each added eight. Cara MacFarland served 23 points with nine aces, and Ally Douglas served 13 points with four aces.

Also for Norwalk, Alaina Kelley was 55-of-55 setting with 27 assists, while Staley had 12 digs and MacFarland added nine.

Clyde 3, Kenton 0

At Clyde, the Fliers (16-7) advanced to a sectional title game with a sweep of visiting Kenton on Tuesday, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7.

Clyde visits No. 14-ranked Bowling Green (18-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday with a spot in the district semifinals on the line.

For the Fliers, Heidi Marshall served 27 points and added six kills and nine digs, while Grace Borden had 11 kills and 10 digs. Morgan Bannister had 25 assists, 10 points and eight digs, while Sydnee Krieger-Helms had eight points and 17 digs.

Maddie Greenslade added nine points, three kills and three blocks for Clyde, while Alicia Carter-Koonce had nine kills.

Bellevue 3, Upper Sandusky 0

At Bellevue, the Lady Red (11-12) advanced to a Div. II sectional final at Lexington (18-4) Thursday, sweeping past visiting Upper Sandusky Tuesday night, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21.

For the Lady Red, Payton Vogel had nine kills, three blocks, eight digs and was 14 for 14 serving. Allison Dendinger added six kills, while McKenna Strayer and Morgan Hicks each had five kills.

Also for Bellevue, Molly Bullion was 77-of-80 setting with 25 assists and 12 for 12 serving. Hicks was 15 for 15 serving with three aces and had 16 digs, while Sophia Pressler added 18 digs, Maycie Buckner had nine and Sydni Rodriguez had eight.

Monroeville 3, Mansfield St. Peter's 0

At Monroeville, the Eagles (15-8) advanced to a Div. IV sectional title match with a sweep over visiting St. Peter's, 25-3, 25-5, 25-12.

For the Eagles, Brooke Barman had eight kills and Ashlyn Tommas added seven, while Kara Schafer was 18-of-19 setting with 16 assists and was 10 for 11 serving with five aces. Stacia Stieber was 14 for 15 serving with nine aces, while Rachel Clingman was 10 for 10 with five aces.

Josee Brown added five assists and Kirsten Stieber had six digs for the Eagles, who host Lucas (15-8) at 6 p.m. Thursday with a spot in the district semifinals on the line.

Fremont SJCC 3, Arcadia 2

At Fremont, the Crimson Streaks (14-9) topped visiting Arcadia in five games Tuesday, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 15-9.

With the win, SJCC travels to New Riegel (15-8) in a Div. IV sectional final at 6 p.m. Thursday.

For the Streaks, Ava Stepanic had 11 kills and 14 digs, while Makenzie Reiter and Callie Kelbley each added seven kills. Brooke Casperson was 102-of-102 setting with 23 assists, 23 digs and was 33 for 35 serving with five aces.

Also for SJCC, Molly Swint had 10 assists, 11 digs and was 17 for 20 serving with four aces. Natalie Zyski was 27 for 27 serving with five aces and 20 digs. Adrienne Wehring had five kills and Miranda Wammas added 19 digs.

Lucas 3, Danbury 2

At Lucas, the Cubs defeated Danbury in a Division IV sectional semifinal Tuesday, 25-17, 25-27, 25-15, 22-25, 15-11.

No further information was provided.