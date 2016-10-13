Huron wraps up an unbeaten SBC season with win over Vermilion

HURON — When Huron and Vermilion met on Thursday night, for the first two games the match went nearly exactly as it had the first meeting a few weeks ago in Vermilion.

The teams played evenly for the first half of the opening game before Huron won it, 25-19. Then, the Tigers raced out to a quick lead in the second game, before running away from Vermilion.

However, Thursday's script was flipped a little bit as the Sailors took the third game, only to see Huron bounce back.

View more photos from the match here.

In the end, it was the Division III No. 2-ranked Tigers who came away with a 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15 Sandusky Bay Conference victory, wrapping up another undefeated run in conference play. In the process, they retained the War on the Shore belt.

"They just picked up their level of play," said Huron coach Don Wood of Vermilion. "They made some minor adjustments but they flat out played better than they did before. We were OK. I'm not disappointed in how we played by any means. We beat a good team."

The Tigers (19-2, 14-0) trailed for much of the first 20 points of the match, before awakening with a roar. Huron won four of five points to open a 14-11 lead, but the Sailors (17-5, 10-4) got within 20-19 when Reese Virgin smacked one of her 26 kills on the night. After that, Huron slammed the door shut. Sydney Ward registered two kills, Addie Wisehart had another and two Vermilion errors gave the Tigers the opening game.

Huron jumped out to a 6-1 lead early in the second game, but the Sailors didn't fade quickly. A hitting error by the Tigers cut their lead to 11-8, then Huron ran off eight of the next nine points to open up a double-digit lead. Two kills by Alli Grendow, sandwiched around an ace by Wisehart pushed the Tigers ahead, 2-0.

"They played well. It wasn't that we were playing bad," said Wood of the Sailors. "Vermilion played well. Reese got things going and we were all out of sorts. We weren't passing and keeping ourselves in system."

The Sailors won six straight points in the third game to open a 13-9 lead, but Huron took the next four points to knot the game. It wasn't until Vermilion won four consecutive points — finished off by two straight kills by Virgin — that either team had any sort of breathing room. That opened a 22-18 lead, but the Tigers won three straight points to cut the lead to one. Virgin smacked two more kills for a 24-21 lead before Olivia Lagando's kill and an error by Virgin brought Huron back within one. Virgin got the final say with a smashing kill to give Vermilion the game, 25-23.

"We had a little bit different of a lineup," Vermilion coach Bob Eis said. "It kind of worked for us and we just threw it in a couple days ago. It's a little wrinkle and we practiced it a few times."

The Tigers were up 9-8 in Game 4 when they reeled off six of seven points for a 15-9 lead. Virgin demolished a kill to put a band-aid on the bleeding, but only for a moment. Huron won points in bunches for the rest of the game. They led, 20-12 and 23-13, and later, a kill by Lagando finished off the match for the Tigers.

"I think when a lot of teams that play Huron are down 2-0, they're in trouble," Eis said. "This is a tradition-laden school. It's very intimidating walking into this gym. We have eight seniors and our kids played hard and didn't give up on one another."

Maddie Nader turned in 33 assists for Vermilion while Virgin added 14 digs. Calli Brown totaled 13 digs, while Taylor Hollis blasted nine kills.

"The girls are teenagers," Eis said. "I think we represented ourselves well. I think the biggest thing is we stuck together and believed. We knew if some serves or hits went our way, we're right back in the match. I think that's a bench mark for us."

Wisehart led the Tigers with 15 kills and five blocks while Lagando registered 12 kills and four blocks. Ward had 11 kills and 10 digs, Erin Blankenship totalled 17 digs, Gabriella Wood had 44 assists and 12 digs, and Grendow brought in 18 digs and smacked nine kills.

"I think it's good for both teams. We're both getting ready for the tournament," coach Wood said. "We needed to be pushed to a fourth game. It's the first fourth game we played all year long. It was good for us and I think it was good for them. I really think both teams benefitted from today."

Coach Wood feels as though his team has responded well since a lopsided loss to Division II state-ranked Padua Franciscan at home a few weeks ago.

"I think we've responded well. I was pretty disappointed after that Padua loss," he said. "Some things have happened that made me realize really what's going on. Padua was a better team that I gave them credit for and our kids have responded and played better since that point."