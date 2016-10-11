Huron wins 4th straight SBC title, tops Clyde

HURON — Another win. Another Sandusky Bay Conference title for Huron.

The No. 2-ranked Tigers (Division III) wrapped up their fourth consecutive outright-league title Tuesday, sweeping past Clyde 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 in Tuesday’s match to improve to 13-0 in league play.

Under coach Don Wood, Huron (18-2) has won 17 total SBC crowns, including 16 of the past 17.

Pacing the Tigers’ offense with 10 kills on 16-of-20 hitting was Allie Grendow. Sydney Ward had nine kills, followed by Addie Wisehart with seven and Kailee Wennes with five. Gabrielle Wood was 81 for 82 setting with 27 assists.

Hillary Sterett registered four aces for Huron at the service line, going 20 for 21. Wood and Erin Blankenship both added two aces each.

On defense, Wisehart tallied six blocks. Ward had 18 digs, Wood had 15 with Sterett and Blankenship each tallying 11 apiece.

For the Fliers (14-7, 8-5), Grace Borden had six kills and 10 digs, while Jacey Groover had five kills and three blocks. Morgan Bannister added 10 assists and nine digs, while Sydnee Krieger-Helms ahd 18 digs and Heidi Marshall added 14.

Huron will host Vermilion Thursday looking to go a perfect 14-0 in SBC play.

Perkins 3, Vermilion 0

At Vermilion, the Pirates earned a pair of two-point wins in Games 2 and 3 to wrap up a three-game sweep of the second-place Sailors on Tuesday in the SBC, winning 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.

For Perkins (12-9, 7-6), Ryleigh Knupke led the offense with 12 kills, while Alyssa Johnson added eight and Maci Oddo chipped in seven. Katie Meyer registered 30 assists.

Kaylee Hiser had 21 digs for the Pirates on defense.

For Vermilion (17-4, 10-3), Reese Virgin had 18 kills, Taylor Hollis registered 13 digs, while Maddie Nader had 33 assists. Sierra Lyons added eight service points.

Edison 3, Port Clinton 0

At Port Clinton, the Chargers (4-16, 2-11) brought home a sweep of the host Redskins (0-16, 0-13) in an SBC match, 25-7, 25-10, 25-8.

For Edison, Kennedy Ames had 11 kills along with 19 points and eight aces serving. Autumn Rakosky served 17 points with six aces, while Kelsey Schuster had eight points, five kills and four digs. Julia Kessler added five kills, while Olivia Blatnik had five points, two aces and three digs.

Grace Houser had 13 assists and Kami Neuberger had 10, while Lauren Wolf and Jessica Stoll each had three kills. Cy Munroe added six points and six digs.

Oak Harbor 3, Margaretta 0

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets went back over the .500 mark in SBC play, topping the Polar Bears 25-21, 25-14, 25-23.

Peyton Bloomer had 16 kills to pace Oak Harbor (13-8, 7-6), which also got 11 from Ally Bloomer. Faith Konieczny had 11 digs, Kaytlynn Sandwisch had 10 and Ashley Riley added nine. Logan Harris registered four blocks and four aces.

For Margaretta (9-12, 5-8), Michaela Eisenhauer registered 18 kills, followed by Taylor Parkhurst with eight. Macey Strause had 33 assists, while Alex Michel had 12 digs and Bethany White had 10 digs to go with three aces.

\St. Paul 3, Western Reserve 0

At Collins, the No. 2-ranked Flyers (Div. IV) stayed unbeaten with a dominating 25-10, 25-7, 25-14 win over the Roughriders in Tuesday’s Firelands Conference match.

Kaeleigh Stang led the way for St. Paul (20-0, 13-0) registering 21 points and five aces at the service line. Kamryn Maxwell had 13 kills, Halle Schoen and Ashley Painley each registered 10. Painley added 10 points and two aces serving. Rachel Bleile finished with 37 assists.

On defense, Stang had 21 digs with Schoen in tail with 14.

The Flyers will look to wrap up a perfect FC season when they host Mapleton Thursday.

Monroeville 3, Plymouth 0

At Monroeville, the Eagles swept past the Big Red in Tuesday’s FC match, winning 25-3, 25-16, 25-16.

For the Eagles (12-8, 10-3), senior Brooke Barman had seven aces, six kills, a block and six digs on Senior Night to lead the way. Ashlyn Tommas added nine kills, Kirsten Stieber had eight, and Kelsie Palmer finished with six. Kara Schafer was 59 for 62 setting with 36 assists.

On defense, Stacie Stieber tallied 14 digs, Tommas had 11 and Kirsten Stieber had nine.

New London 3, Mapleton 0

At Nankin Twp., the Wildcats swept the Mounties 25-4, 25-15, 25-20 in Tuesday’s FC match.

Delaney Porter had 14 kills and five blocks to pace New London (7-14, 3-10), which also got 23 assists from Emily Dalton. Lili Bartow had 17 assists and Mayronna Cathey had three aces.

Norwalk 3, Ontario 0

At Ontario, Div. II No. 15 Norwalk won its 67th straight Northern Ohio League match with a sweep of the Warriors, 25-9, 25-9, 25-22.

For Norwalk (15-4, 11-0), Cara MacFarland had 11 kills and 11 digs, while Sara Staley had 10 kills to go with 13 points serving and nine digs, while Aimee Smith added seven kills and Lyndsey Sheldon had six.

Ally Douglas served 15 points and three aces for Norwalk, while Alaina Kelley was 50-of-51 setting with 20 assists.

Tiffin Columbian 3, Sandusky 0

At Sandusky, the Blue Streaks lost Tuesday’s NOL match to the Tornadoes, falling 25-22, 25-19, 25-14.

For Sandusky, Alexa Trevino was 15-of-16 serving with an ace and had nine digs. Jala Hunter was 10 for 10 serving with five points. Peyton Smith was 13 for 16 hitting with five kills and Tia Knoll had seven blocks.

Fremont St. Joseph C.C. 3, St. Wendelin 1

At Fostoria, the Crimson Streaks — who wrapped up a runner-up finish in the SBC River division behind Old Fort — completed a season sweep of the Mohawks, winning Tuesday’s match 24-26, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19.

Makenzie Reiter led the SJCC (13-8, 9-3) offense with 10 kills on 29-of-30 hitting. Brooke Casperson had seven kills and led in assists going 95 for 95 with 18 total. Ava Stepanic had six kills, as did Adrienne Wehring. Molly Swint tallied 17 assists and was 15 for 15 at the service line, registering two aces.

Natalie Zyski picked up 22 digs on defense and was 21 for 22 serving with four aces for the Crimson Streaks. Casperson had 21 digs, Miranda Wammes had 17 and Stepanic 16.

GIRLS SOCCER

Edison 2, Clyde 0

At Milan, the Chargers shutout the Fliers in Tuesday’s SBC match.

Coley Branum gave Edison an early 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal off an assist from Natalie White. Shauna Staub added an unassisted goal in the second half.