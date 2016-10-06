Miller wins 300th match as St. Paul wraps up FC title

In 24 years, Miller is 300-34 in FC matches she’s coached.

No St. Paul statistics were available.

Delaney Porter had eight kills and 3 blocks for New London (5-14, 2-10). Breanna Wilson added 14 digs and Kaitlyn Speicher had 12. Lili Bartow registered 11 assists.

Huron 3, Edison 0

At Milan, the No. 2-ranked (Div. III) Tigers clinched a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference title by winning three straight games over the Chargers, 27-25, 25-12, 26-24.

Huron (16-2, 12-0) has won 17 total SBC titles in coach Don Wood’s 24 years. His team leads Vermilion by two matches in the standings with two matches to play.

Allie Grendow was 31-of-34 hitting with 17 kills on offense for the Tigers, while Addie Wisehart was 27 for 30 with 12 kills, Olivia Lagando added nine kills and Sydney Ward had six.

Gabriella Wood had 47 assists on 103-of-104 setting.

On defense, Ward had 26 digs, followed by Grendow with 23 and Hillary Sterett with 15. Sterett had two aces at the service line.

For Edison (3-15, 1-10), it was the 12th and 13th times it has lost a game this season when scoring at least 22 points.

Kennedy Ames had 13 kills, 18 digs, six points and three aces for the Chargers. Julia Kessler had nine kills and two blocks, Kelsey Schuster had nine kills, six digs, nine points and two aces, Grace Houser registered 20 assists and four digs, while Jordyn Mitnik had 11 digs and four points. Kami Neuberger picked up 10 assists.

Monroeville 3, Mapleton 0

At Monroeville, the Eagles remained tied for second place in the FC with a dominating three-game (25-6, 25-11, 25-13) win over the Mounties on Thursday.

Kara Schafer was 15 for 15 serving with five aces and recorded 24 assists on 56 for 56 setting for Monroeville (11-8, 9-3). Ashlyn Tommas chipped in eight kills, while Kirsten Stieber added seven. Stacia Stieber was 18 for 19 serving with three aces and added 13 digs. Kirsten Stieber finished with 11 digs.

Perkins 3, Oak Harbor 1

At Oak Harbor, the Pirates topped the Rockets (12-8, 6-6) in four games (16-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-13) in Thursday’s SBC match.

For Perkins (11-9, 6-6), Ryleigh Knupke paced the offense with 17 kills, followed by Alyssa Johnson with nine, Macie Oddo eight and Amya Winter with seven. Katie Myer finished 137-of-137 setting with 45 assists. On defense, Kaylee Hiser had 31 digs, while Madi Lawson had 14 and both Knupke and Oddo had 13.

Clyde 3, Port Clinton 0

At Clyde, the Fliers swept the Redskins (0-15, 0-12) 25-8, 25-10, 25-8 in Thursday’s SBC match.

For Clyde (14-6, 8-4), Jacey Groover paced the offense with 14 kills, followed by Grace Borden with six and Heidi Marshall with five. Morgan Bannister was credited with 28 assists, along with nine digs. Also on defense, Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 12 digs, Borden had 13 and Marshall finished with seven. Megan Smith had five digs.

Vermilion 3, Margaretta 0

At Castalia, the Sailors swept past the Polar Bears Thursday, winning 25-6, 25-17, 25-22 to keep to stay in second place in the SBC standings.

For Vermilion (16-3, 10-2), Reese Virgin and Taylor Hollis combined for 29 kills with Virgin tallying 15 and Hollis 14. Maddie Nader had five aces and 33 assists.

On defense, Sierra Lyons tallied three blocks, while Nader had 10 digs.

For Margaretta (9-11, 5-7), Michaela Eisenhauer tallied 11 kills, while Macey Strause had 21 assists. Alex Kessler chipped in eight kills.

Tiffin Calvert 3, St. Mary C.C. 0

At Tiffin, the Panthers dropped Thursday’s SBC River division match, falling 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 to the Senecas.

For SMCC (8-13, 3-8), Rachele Windau led the offense with 11 kills, while picking up 15 digs on defense. Shelby Gosser and Maggie London both had three kills. Rosie Murphy had 14 assists and Kiersten Near had eight.

Defensively, Dominique Pelz had 29 digs and Caylee Fetter finished with 16.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Harbor 6, Clyde 1

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets topped the Fliers in Thursday’s SBC match.

No further information was available.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mansfield Madison 4, Edison 1

At Milan, the Chargers dropped Thursday’s non-league match to the Rams.

No further information was available.

Oak Harbor 8, Clyde 0

At Oak Harbor, Catlin Sigurdson was the only Rocket to register two or more goals as a total of seven players scored in an SBC rout of the Fliers Thursday.

Others adding goals for Oak Harbor (11-0-4) were Noelle Petersen, Abbie Mizelle, Maddy Rathbun, Alexa Weis, Chelsea Rathbun and Erica Winters.

Sigurdson also picked up a pair of assists for the Rockets who got other assists from Emma Barton, Petersen, Emily Lenke, Maddy Rathbun and Kennedee Weirich.