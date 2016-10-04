Oak Harbor upsets Vermilion

Logan Harris added 15 kills and nine blocks for Oak Harbor (12-7, 6-5), which also got five from Bloomer. Kaytlynn Sandwisch registered 33 assists.

On defense, Ashley Riley had 17 digs, Bloomer had 14 and Faith Konieczny had 13.

The Rockets play at Perkins on Thursday.

Margaretta 3, Perkins 2

At Perkins Twp,, the Polar Bears earned a hard fought five-game win (8-25, 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 18-16) over the Pirates in Tuesday’s SBC action.

Macey Strause had 40 assists and 18 digs for Margaretta (9-10, 5-6), which also got 22 kills from Michaela Eisenhauer. Alex Kessler had nine kills and 12 digs. Alex Michel registered 30 digs, Jayden Moore had eight kills and Bethany White had 13 digs.

For Perkins (10-9. 5-6), Ryleigh Knupke had 18 kills and 20 digs, while Macie Oddo had 12 kills and 23 digs. Alyssa Johnson added 11 kills, while Madi Lawson had five kills and 14 digs. Katie Myer was 141-of-145 setting with 42 assists, and Kaylee Hiser added 18 digs.

Clyde 3, Edison 1

At Milan, the Fliers outlasted the Chargers 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19 in Tuesday’s SBC tilt.

For Clyde (13-6, 7-4 SBC), Jacey Groover had 15 kills and four blocks, while Grace Borden had 13 kills and 20 digs. Heidi Marshall had 13 kills and 24 digs, while Morgan Bannister added 38 assists. Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 23 digs and Megan Smith added 12.

For Edison (3-15, 1-10), Kelsey Schuster had 12 kills to go with 17 digs, while Jordyn Mitnik had 14 points, two aces and 17 digs. Kennedy Ames chipped in 10 kills and 17 digs, Grace Houser had 18 assists and Kami Neuberger had 12. At the service line, Autumn Rakosky had 12 points, including three aces.

Huron 3, Port Clinton 0

At Huron, the No. 2-ranked Tigers (Div. III) swept past the Redskins (0-14, 0-11) in Tuesday’s SBC match, winning 25-5, 25-10, 25-1.

For Huron (15-2, 11-0), Addie Wisehart led the offense with 10 kills, followed by Allie Grendow with eight, Sydney Ward with seven and Katie Springer with five. Gabriella Wood had 35 assists on 55-of-55 setting.

At the service line, Hillary Sterett was 22-of-23 serving for the Tigers with five aces, while Ward was 15 for 15. On defense, both Grendow and Ward had nine digs.

Huron will play at Edison Thursday.

Monroeville 3, New London 0

At New London, the Eagles beat the Wildcats in dominating fashion, winning Tuesday’s Firelands Conference match in a 25-10, 25-6, 25-16 sweep.

Ashlyn Tommas finished with 11 kills, a block and 11 digs for Monroeville, now 10-8 overall and 6-3 in league play. Kara Schafer was 54 for 54 setting with 17 assists and added five aces on 14-of-15 serving.

Also for the Eagles, Stacia Stieber was 22-of-24 serving with five aces, along with eight digs, Kelsie Palmer chipped in seven kills to go with a block, Kara Schafer had five aces in addition to five fills, while Kirsten Stieber had 11 digs.

For New London (5-13, 2-9), Delaney Porter led the offense with four kills and added four blocks on defense. Breanna Wilson had 12 digs and Maryonna Cathey registered four blocks.

St. Paul 3, Crestview 0

At Nankin Twp., the No. 2-ranked (Div. IV) Flyers stayed unbeaten with a dominating 25-11, 25-15, 25-10 sweep of the Cougars in Tuesday’s FC match.

Meghan Hedrick paced the St. Paul (17-0, 11-0) offense registering 12 kills, while being credited for 10 points and four aces at the service line. Lauren Chandler had eight points and two aces and Ashley Painley had eight kills. Rachel Bleile registered 32 assists.

On defense, Kaeleigh Stang tallied 18 digs and Halle Schoen had 15.

The Flyers visit Findlay today.

Norwalk 3, Willard 0

At Norwalk, Div. II No. 20-ranked Norwalk (12-3, 9-0) inched one match closer to ending the Northern Ohio League with seven straight titles after a sweep of visiting Willard (9-9, 6-3), 25-15, 25-14, 25-20.

For Norwalk, Cara MacFarland was 24-of-24 hitting with 11 kills, while Sara Staley, Aimee Smith and Lyndsey Sheldon each added eight kills. Staley served 12 points and added nine digs, while MacFarland also had 14 digs and Olivia Ward had eight.

Also for Norwalk, Alaina Kelley was 81-of-82 setting with 35 assists.

Norwalk can clinch at least a share of the league title Thursday at home against Sandusky.

New Riegel 3, St. Mary C.C. 0

At New Riegel, the Panthers dropped Tuesday’s SBC River division match to the Blue Jackets (12-7, 7-3), falling 25-19, 25-11, 25-10.

For SMCC (8-12, 3-7), Maggie London finished with eight kills and two blocks. Defensively, Dominique Pelz had 15 digs, followed by Caylee Fetter with 13 and Rachele Windau with 12.

The Panthers will visit Tiffin Calvert Thursday.

Old Fort. 3, Fremont St. Joseph C.C. 0

At Fremont, the Crimson Streaks had a rough time keeping up with the No. 7-ranked (Div. IV) Stockaders (17-1, 9-0), as they were swept in three games (25-18, 25-18, 25-21) in Thursday’s SBC River division contest.

For SJCC (11-8, 7-3), Makenzie Reiter finished 34-of-43 hitting with seven kills, while Molly Swint was 44 for 46 setting with with five assists, adding 20 digs. Natalie Zyski chipped in 16 digs on defense, followed by Ava Stepanic with 15 and Brooke Casperson with 10. Casperson was 57 for 57 setting with six assists.

The Crimson Streaks play at Lakota Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Oak Harbor 5, Woodmore 0

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets shutout the Wildcats in Tuesday’s non-league match.

Nate Poiry scored twice for Oak Harbor, which also got single goals from Nick Damron, Liam Hall and Holden Pelz.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oak Harbor 1, Lake 1

At Millbury, Emily Lenke’s goal with two minutes left, off an assist from Noelle Petersen, helped the Rockets earn a tie with the Flyers in Tuesday’s non-league match.

Chelsea Rathbun made six saves for Oak Harbor (10-0-4), which will host Clyde on Thursday.