Bellevue sweeps Sandusky in 53 minutes

BELLEVUE — Bellevue coach Karen Irons said with two injuries to key seniors, the Lady Red are frantically searching for the right lineup as tournament time approaches.

No matter what lineup Bellevue put out on the floor on Monday against Sandusky, it worked.

The Lady Red made quick work of the Blue Streaks, 25-8, 25-10, 25-12, in Northern Ohio League play.

"We've been decimated with injuries lately," Irons said. "We've lost two seniors (Abbey Yates and Jenna Strayer), so we've been trying to get younger kids in and try to find a lineup to use down the road in tournaments."

The Lady Red (9-11, 5-5 NOL) led, 5-4 early in the opening game but in a matter of minutes, Bellevue was in control. Payton Vogel hit two kills as the Lady Red won six points in a row before a service error gave Sandusky (3-16, 0-10) a point. Bellevue was relentless though, as the Lady Red ran off the next 11 points for a 22-5 lead. Kills by Allison Dendinger and McKenna Strayer gave Bellevue the opening game.

"I think the girls did a good job talking out there and that's with getting a different lineup going," Irons said. "Communication is key and we served well tonight. We moved our feet and we talked and were able to run our offense."

The second game followed a similar script. The Blue Streaks opened a 7-6 lead — the only point they led the entire match — early in the second game. Bellevue responded with seven of the next eight points for a 13-8 lead. Sandusky won the next two points on two errors by Bellevue, but the Lady Red put the clamps down even harder. They ran off the final 12 points of the game behind the serving of Sydni Rodriguez for a commanding 2-0 lead.

"We didn't get much practice in at the end of last week and Saturday because we had other issues going on," Sandusky coach Christine Lill said. "We didn't come ready to play and we should've competed more. We did the first time we played them but we didn't tonight."

Bellevue won points in bunches early in the third game. A hitting error by the Lady Red brought Sandusky within 8-4, but Bellevue won the next eight points. Vogel had down one of her 13 kills of the night to end the match in just 53 minutes.

"When we get our serve in, it makes everything run," Irons said. "When we get our serve in, it sets up our blocking. We picked up a lot of stuff on defense. I was really pleased with how we played on defense."

Alexa Trevino paced the Blue Streaks with seven digs and three kills. Tia Knoll smashed six kills while Desyre Philon totaled six blocks.

"We lack confidence, so when we make a couple mistakes, our confidence goes down very easily and it's hard to get back up," Lill said. "It's something we've been battling with all season."

Dendinger had 22 assists and four kills for Bellevue while Sophia Pressler has 15 digs. Molly Bullion had nine digs and McKenna Davis registered five kills. Morgan Hicks added four kills.