St. Paul volleyball wins loaded Crestview Invite

St. Paul — ranked No. 2 in the Division IV state coaches poll — remained unbeaten with three wins to improve to 16-0 and win the Crestview Lady Knight Invitational.

The Lady Flyers opened with a win over Celina (25-15, 25-11); then topped Div. IV No. 5 Marion Local in the semifinals, 25-20, 13-25, 25-20. They trailed Local 19-13 in Game 3 before scoring 12 of the last 13 points to claim the win. St. Paul and Marion Local played for the Div. IV state championship in 2002, 2007 and 2009.

In the title match against Div. II No. 2-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf, the Lady Flyers rallied after a Game 1 loss to win 23-25, 25-22, 25-21.

Halle Schoen was named tournament MVP, while Kaeleigh Stang and Meghan Hedrick were named to the all-tournament team.

“The biggest thing for us today, we walked out of there healthy this year,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “Secondly, we got better. I loved the fact that when it got tight in those deciding games at 20-20 twice against Marion Local — we scored the next five points. We did the same thing in the final match against Glandorf. When it got tight, we were able to finish it off. I love the fight in the girls.”

Edison (3-14) was also at the tournament, as the Chargers went 1-2 for the day. Edison opened with a loss to Ottawa-Glandorf (25-18, 25-16), then fell to South Adams (Ind.) (23-25, 27-25, 25-17) before beating host Crestview (25-18, 25-22).

In three matches for the Chargers, Kennedy Ames had 22 kills and 24 digs, while Kelsey Schuster had six kills, 20 points (six aces) and 28 digs. Kami Neuberger had 28 assists and Jordyn Mitnik added 37 digs.

Also for the Chargers, Grace Houser had 21 assists, 20 digs and 10 points. Julia Kessler had 15 kills, while Lauren Wolf added eight. Autumn Rakosky added 10 digs and five points, while Cy Munroe added 11 points with three aces.

Oak Harbor 3, Woodmore 0

At Elmore, the Rockets cruised past Woodmore in a non-conference match, 25-6, 25-4, 25-16.

Kaytlynn Sandwisch had 23 assists for Oak Harbor (11-7), while Peyton Bloomer added 10 kills and Ally Bloomer had six kills and eight digs.

Olivia Rahm served six aces and Ally Bloomer added five.

Eastwood 3, Bellevue 0

At Bellevue, visiting Eastwood swept the host Lady Red in a non-conference match, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21.

For the Lady Red, Payton Vogel had five kills, while Morgan Hicks and McKenna Davis each added four. Molly Bullion was 61-of-61 setting with 12 assists and eight digs, while Maycie Buckner and Hicks each added five digs.

New London 2, Port Clinton 0

Willard 2, New London 0

At Willard, the Wildcats (5-12) split a pair of non-conference matches Saturday morning.

New London opened with a loss to host Willard (25-16, 25-16), then bounced back to beat Port Clinton (25-12, 25-14).

For the Wildcats, Delaney Porter had six kills and four blocks against the Flashes, while Lili Bartow had 16 assists and Breanna Wilson had 22 digs.

In the win over Port Clinton, Porter had nine kills with three blocks and served three aces. Bartow had 12 assists and served four aces, and Wilson added nine digs.

Clyde 3, Fremont SJCC 0

At Clyde, the Fliers improved to 12-6 overall (6-4 SBC) after a sweep of visiting Fremont St. Joseph, 25-18, 25-20, 25-12.

For the Fliers, Grace Borden had 10 kills and 12 digs, while Jacey Groover added six kills and four blocks. Heidi Marshall had 10 kills and 11 digs, while Maddie Greenslade had five kills and four blocks. Morgan Bannister had 26 assists, and Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 15 digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Crestview 1, Huron 0

At Olivesburg, Crestview defeated Huron in non-conference action Saturday.

The Cougars scored the lone goal of the game one minute into the second half.

Huron (6-5-1) returns to action Monday at home against Firelands.

Ontario 8, Sandusky 0

At Sandusky, Division II No. 5-ranked Ontario defeated the Blue Streaks in Northern Ohio League action Saturday.

Sandusky returns to action Thursday against Lorain.

Mansfield Madison 8, Port Clinton 0

At Port Clinton, Mansfield Madison defeated the Redskins in non-conference action Saturday.

P.C. returns to action Monday at home against Clyde.

Oak Harbor 2, Lexington 1

At Lexington, Oak Harbor defeated the Lady Lex in non-conference action Saturday to remain undefeated.

The Rockets (10-0-3) scored 12 minutes into the game as Ema Barton scored on a corner kick.

Lexington's Morgan Eckstein scored four minutes into the second half to tie it up, but Abbie Mizelle scored the game winner.

Chelsea Rathbun made five saves for the Rockets, who return to action Tuesday at Lake.

BOYS SOCCER

Huron 6, Willard 0

At Willard, Huron defeated the Crimson Flashes in non-conference action Saturday.

The Tigers (6-5-1) led 4-0 at halftime en route to the 6-0 final.

Graham McLashan scored Huron's first goal of the game, while Erich "Bubba" Taubennestler made it 2-0 as he headed in a corner from Eric Martin.

Carlos Flores scored the Tigers' third goal off an assist from Max Martin and Jeremia Green made it 4-0 going into halftime as he scored off an assist from Karl Atlagovich.

In the second half, Brian Wiseman scored off a ricochet from the Willard goalkeeper, then Michael Mischler scored the game's final goal off an assist from Drew Mamere.

Huron returns to action Monday at home against Firelands.

Edison 2, Riverdale 2

At Mt. Blanchard, Edison and Riverdale tied in non-conference action Saturday.

The Chargers' (7-5-2) goals were scored by Nick Lombardi and James Hill, while Ian Janssen added an assist.

Edison visits Old Fort on Wednesday.

Norwalk 2, Lexington 1

At Norwalk, the Truckers defeated Lexington in non-conference action Saturday.

Logan Weaver and Austin Brown scored Norwalk's (3-7-2) goals, while Eli Cruz added an assist.

Zach Albright made nine saves in net for the Truckers, who return to action Tuesday at home against Willard.

Mansfield Madison 8, Port Clinton 1

At Port Clinton, Mansfield Madison defeated the Redskins in non-conference action Saturday.

P.C. returns to action Monday at home against Clyde.

Bay 2, Oak Harbor 1

At Bay, the hosts defeated Oak Harbor in non-conference action Saturday.

The loss was Oak Harbor's (9-1-1) — ranked No. 9 in Division II — first of the season.

Bay scored the game-winner with two minutes remaining.

Oak Harbor hosts Woodmore Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bellevue girls first, New London boys second at John Speer

At Collins, Bellevue's Lauren Turner finished second at the John Speer Invite to lead the Lady Red to a first-place team finish, while New London was second, St. Paul third and the Roughriders took sixth.

Turner led the way for the Lady Red with a time of 20 minutes, 4 seconds, while Liz Ish was fourth (20:13) and Taylor Waldecker took fifth (20:19).

For New London, Gabrielle Osterland finished eighth (20:41) to lead the Wildcats, while Morgan Luedy was 11th (20:52) and Kaylin Williams took 13th (21:21).

Lilly Dowdell finished third (20:05) to lead the St. Paul girls, while Rachel Beat finished 10th (20:49) and Annie Ware was 25th (22:11).

The Western Reserve girls were led by Tabi Pausch in 24th (22:02), while McKenna Woodruff was 31st (22:40) and Allison Shawyer was 32nd (22:47).

On the boys side, New London's finished second, while host Western Reserve was fourth, St. Paul fifth and Bellevue was sixth.

Carson Coey was seventh (17:11.53) for the Wildcat boys, while Curtis Joppeck took ninth (17:12.19) and Dominic Albaugh was 14th (17:52.56).

For the Roughrider boys, Brendan Oswalt finished third (16:36.87), while Trevor Tucker was 12th (17:48.14) and Breckyn Hunter was 28th (18:51.05).

Jared Arnold finished fourth (16:42.90) for the St. Paul boys, while Noah Avandano was 22nd (18:34.35) and John Dowdell was 27th (18:48.56).

Landon Woodard led the Bellevue boys with a 10th-place finish (17:24.14), while Dwight Fuering was 17th (18:08.59) and Zach Cleveland was 18th (18:10.12).

SMCC boys fourth, girls 10th at Old Fort Invite

At Old Fort, St. Mary Central Catholic's boys cross country team finished fourth, behind Seneca East, Liberty Center and Tiffin Columbian Saturday at the Old Fort Invitational.

On the girls side, the Panthers finished 10th, while Liberty Center finished first and Danbury was 14th.

SMCC's boys were led by George Kaftan in eighth place (17:47.76) while Chris Dudenhoefer was 14th (18:04.33) and Jacob Near was 21st (18:30.45). Kory Berhent was Danbury's first finisher, taking 66th (19:48.32),

On the girls side, Ceci Yeckley took 28th (22:59.34) to lead the Panthers, while Kenzie Finneran was 39th (23:31.10) and Cecilia Yontz finished 46th (23:57.63). Sydnee Perram was Danbury's first finisher, taking 61st (24:29.38).

Perkins girls second, Margaretta boys third at Obenour Invite

At Vermilion, Hannah Wilson (21:10.69) took first in the purple race at the John Obenour Invite to lead Perkins to a second-place team finish behind Brookside.

Emily Wagner took fifth (22:04.63) to lead Vermilion, which finished third as a team. Margaretta was fifth and Sandusky finished seventh.

Emma Denman finished seventh (22:27.69) to lead the Polar Bears, while Sandusky's Summer Reiter was 39th (26:36.43).

On the boys side, Vermilion's Justin See finished second (18:06.27) to lead the hosts, who finished sixth as a team. Margaretta's Josh Stanley finished ninth (18:25.29) to lead the Polar Bears to a third-place team finish, while seventh-place Perkins was led by Justin Branum's 20th-place run (19:30.29).