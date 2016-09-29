Margaretta, Danbury, two Huron individuals qualify to districts

Margaretta and Danbury earned trips to the Division III district at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green by finishing tied for second with 338 totals in the Clyde Green Hills sectional Thursday.

Woodmore was the champion at 336 among the 13 schools. St. Mary Central Catholic was last at 430.

The top three teams advance.

Meanwhile, two members of the Huron team grabbed individual district berths in the Div. II sectional tournament at Detwiler Park in Toledo.

Seniors Max Martin and Riki Tanaka posted rounds of 76 and 79, respectively to advance to the district event Thursday at the Red Hawk Run course near Findlay.

The scheduled Div. II sectional at Huron's Sawmill Creek was postponed and re-scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday with a 12-team field that includes Bellevue, Clyde, Edison, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, Vermilion and Willard from the area. The top three teams, and individuals not on qualifying teams, move on to the district.

Danbury also had the medalist at Green Hills in Grady Mark with a fine 78, two strokes ahead of Margaretta's Oliver Thomas.

The Lakers' Luco Manuella finished third overall at 81 and Jake Charlton of Margaretta tied for fourth at 82.

Margaretta claimed the second position over Danbury on the tiebreaker — fifth score from each school.

Also for the Polar Bears, Dylan Morris fired an 86, Jackson Gill (90) and Tommy Anderson (93).

"We had a very good day and accomplished one of our goals by making it out," Margaretta coach Ryan Spicer said. "This is my fifth year with the boys team, and the first time we've qualified for the district. I'm especially happy for Jake, our only senior."

Thomas, Gill and Jackson are juniors and Morris is a sophomore.

Also for Danbury, David Mesnard cashed in with an 89, Riley Dray 90 and Cade Wilhite 116.

Manuella talked for his team.

"It's great to share this with the other players," he said. "The last time a Danbury team qualified was in 2000. We went out trying to do our best and today it was good enough. It's a great feeling.".

Mark is the only senior in the group, while Manuella, Dray and Wilhite are juniors and Mesnard a sophomore.

For SMCC, Tyler Hand had the low round with 93. Tyler Nye added 116, Chris Tyler 125 and Carson Kasper 132.

The Div. III sectional at Galion's Valley View course was rained out and also re-scheduled for Monday. St. Paul and New London are area schools in the event.

Huron placed fifth among the 12 schools at Detwiler Thursday despite an improvement of 20 strokes from a year ago.

"We had 347 last year and this time around dropped to 327," Huron coach Frank Gioffre said. "However, we were in a strong sectional and Toledo Central Catholic shot 300 to win by 10 shots."

Archbold was second at 310 and Rossford picked up third place, and the last district qualifying spot, with 324. Lake was fourth at 325.

"It was bittersweet because we didn't make it out as a team," Gioffre said. "But we have Max and Riki going back to the district. Riki made it out as a sophomore and Max qualified last year. Max had a great round and Riki has continued to play well."

Also for the SBC champion Tigers, Jacob Moncher turned in a fine 85, while Tim Delahunt tallied 87 and Thomas Hufnagle an 88.

BOYS SOCCER

Huron 6, Fremont Ross 5

At Fremont, Huron came back from a 5-1 halftime deficit with five goals in the second half to beat Fremont Ross in non-conference action Thursday.

Eric Martin finished with a hat trick for the Tigers (5-5-1), while Erich "Bubba" Taubennestler added two goals and three assists.

Jeremiah Green netted the game-winning goal off a deflected shot from Martin.

Will Wiseman made eight saves for Huron, which returns to action Saturday at Willard.

Vermilion 6, Norwalk 0

At Norwalk, Vermilion defeated the Truckers in non-conference action Thursday.

Collin Mackall made five saves for Norwalk (2-7-2), while Zach Albright added eight.

VOLLEYBALL

Huron 3, Margaretta 0

At Castalia, Huron swept Margaretta in Sandusky Bay Conference action Thursday, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14. Michaela Eisenhauer earned her 1,000th career kill in the match, as she led the Polar Bears with 10 kills.

Macey Strause added 19 assists for the hosts, while Alex Michel had 12 digs, Alex Kessler had 10 digs and Taylor Parkhurst added six kills.

For Huron (14-2, 10-0 SBC) — ranked No. 3 in the Div. III poll — Sydney Ward was 22-of-23 serving, while Gabriella Wood was 78-of-79 setting with 37 assists.

Addie Wisehart was 19-of-20 hitting with 14 kills and four blocks, while Allie Grendow added 12 kills, Sydney Ward had 11 kills and Hillary Sterett contributed 19 digs.

Perkins 3, Port Clinton 0

At Perkins Twp., the Pirates swept Port Clinton in SBC action Thursday, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12.

Ryleigh Knupke led Perkins with 10 kills, while Madi Lawson added eight and Alyssa Johnson and Macie Oddo each contributed three. Katie Myer was 62-of-62 setting with 26 assists.

Clyde 3, Oak Harbor 0

At Oak Harbor, Clyde defeated the Rockets in SBC action Thursday, 25-16, 26-24, 25-20.

Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 15 digs for the Fliers (11-6, 6-4 SBC), while Alicia Carter-Koonce had four kills and four digs, Jacey Groover added 13 kills and four solo blocks, Grace Borden had eight kills and 14 digs, Morgan Bannister added 37 assists, Heidi Marshall contributed 13 kills and 17 digs, and Maddie Greenslade had nine kills and four blocks.

For the Rockets, Peyton Bloomer had 13 kills and five blocks, while Kaytlynn Sandwisch had 25 assists and nine digs.Logan Harris added nine kills and Ashley Riley had nine digs.

Vermilion 3, Edison 0

At Vermilion, the visiting Sailors (14-2, 9-1) swept the host Chargers in an SBC Bay division match, 25-12, 25-23, 25-20.

For Vermilion, Reese Virgin had 20 kills, while Taylor Hollis had 13 points with four aces serving. Maddie Nader had 33 assists and 13 digs, while Calli Brown also had 14 digs.

For the Chargers, Kennedy Ames had five kills and 10 digs, while Julia Kessler had four kills and three blocks. Jordyn Mitnik added 19 digs.

Fremont SJCC 3, SMCC 0

At Fremont, the Crimson Streaks (11-6, 7-2) swept past rival SMCC in the River division, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19.

For the Panthers (8-11, 3-6), Rachel Windau had 10 kills and 19 digs, while Maggie London added four kills and a block. Dominique Pelz added 17 digs and Caylee Fetter had nine.

For SJCC, Makenzie Reiter had 10 kills, while Adrienne Wehring and Natalie Cook each had six kills. Natalie Zyski had 24 digs, and Molly Swint was 55-of-55 setting with 12 assists and eight digs.

Norwalk 3, Bellevue 0

At Bellevue, Norwalk swept the Lady Red in Northern Ohio League action Thursday, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17.

For Norwalk — winners of 64 straight NOL matches — Cara MacFarland had 10 kills, while Lyndsey Sheldon and Sara Staley each had nine and Claire Kelley added seven. Staley added five blocks and 15 digs, while Anne Davidson had 17 digs and MacFarland had 15. Alaina Kelley was 108-of-109 setting with 37 assists.

Maycie Buckner was 15 for 15 serving for Bellevue, while Molly Bullion was 78-of-78 setting with 19 assists and 13 digs, and Payton Vogel was 18-of-22 hitting with nine kills and four blocks.

South Central 3, New London 0

At Greenwich, New London lost to South Central in Firelands Conference action Thursday, 25-18, 25-6, 25-16.

Delaney Porter led the Wildcats with eight kills and five blocks.

New London returns to action Saturday in a tri-match with Port Clinton at Willard.