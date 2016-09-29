No. 2-ranked St. Paul inches closer to FC title

But for now, the St. Paul volleyball team is only focused on a Firelands Conference championship — and self-improvement ahead of a big weekend after Thursday's sweep at rival Monroeville.

The Lady Flyers (13-0, 10-0) — ranked No. 2 in the latest Division IV state coaches poll — used balanced hitting and timely defense in the 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 win. Needing a win to keep the FC race tight, Monroeville fell to 9-8 overall and 7-3 in the FC — giving St. Paul a three-match lead with just four remaining.

“To us, they were coming in after a good win against South Central, so we knew they would be competitive with us,” St. Paul senior libero Kaeleigh Stang said. “That's been a goal of ours from the start, to get the conference title back. We wrote our goals down at the start of the summer and that's what we've been working for.”

St. Paul led by 2-to-3 points for much of the opening game, but kills by Kamryn Maxwell and Meghan Hedrick helped the Lady Flyers open up a 15-7 lead. With St. Paul leading 22-13, the two teams went back-and-forth for a long volley that lasted nearly two minutes — eventually won by St. Paul with a kill by Ashley Painley. Two more points sealed the 25-13 win.

In Game 2, Monroeville had a brief 4-2 lead, but St. Paul again steadily pulled away behind the hitting of Painley and Hedrick. Back-to-back kills by Hedrick opened up a 20-12 lead. Moments later, an ace by setter Rachel Bleile helped the Lady Flyers finish off the 25-15 win.

Game 3 was again competitive early, with the Eagles trailing just 8-7. But again the Lady Flyers built the lead up, as a trade of kills between St. Paul's Halle Schoen and Monroeville's Brooke Barman put the lead at 14-10.

It was all St. Paul from there, as it scored 11 of the next 15 points to claim the 25-14 win to finish off the sweep.

“I just thought our girls came in very focused tonight,” St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. “Their concentration level was high, they played very relaxed and seemed to just control the match — especially at the net. And we had some great defensive plays that got kids excited. But our five hitters really stepped up.”

Up front, Hedrick had 11 kills, followed by Painley (10), Maxwell (8), Tess Lepley (7) and Schoen (6).

“It's really nice to have that balance,” Miller said. “I think Rachel (39 assists) is doing an exceptional job right now of moving the ball around where it needs to be. They are firing on all cylinders right now, and the nice part is, I still don't think we've seen the best out of our hitters yet.”

For Monroeville, Barman had eight kills, followed by Ashlyn Tommas with seven kills and 16 digs. Kelsie Palmer had five kills and two blocks, while Kara Schafer was 97-of-99 setting with 23 assists.

Stacia Stieber added 16 digs for the Eagles, while Kirsten Stieber had 12 and Maddie Elmlinger 10.

“I have to give my kids credit, they played hard and didn't back down,” Monroeville coach Kendra Snook said. “Right now, they're bigger than us, they're faster than us, and they're better than us. That's a really good measuring stick.

“There were a lot of long volleys that they just won — I thought we made them earn a lot of their points,” she added. “We still have five matches to get better in before the tournament, and if we're lucky enough to see them again, hopefully we can show improvement.”

Also for St. Paul, Stang had 32 digs and 10 points serving. Painley had 12 points and an ace, while Bleile had seven points and two aces. Schoen added 16 digs and Lauren Chandler had 12.

St. Paul will face Celina in the opening round of the Convoy Crestview Invitational — located 135 miles west of Norwalk. Should it win, a potential matchup with No. 5-ranked Marion Local awaits. The two programs have played for the Div. IV state championship three times (2002, 2007, 2009).

The other half of the bracket includes No. 3 McComb (Div. IV) and No. 2 Ottawa-Glanforf (Div. II), which faces Edison in the first round.

“This weekend will be some of the best competition we've seen all year, and we're excited to get there and see what we're really capable of doing,” said Stang, a Kent State commit. “This is what we've been working hard for, and now it's time to watch it all pay off.”

Added Miller, “I love this tournament, just because the level of competition, and the timing of it to use it as a measuring stick for us to see where we need to be going into the state tournament. No matter what we walk out of there with — whether we win all three, lose all three or anything in-between — I know we're going to be better because of it.”