State-ranked Huron volleyball sweeps third-place Rockets

For Huron (13-2, 9-0), Addie Wisehart had 13 kills, while Sydney Ward was 13 for 13 serving and added 10 kills and 13 digs. Gabriella Wood was 83-of-87 setting with 33 assists and finished 18 for 18 serving with 10 digs.

Allie Grendow added five kills and 12 digs, and Hillary Sterett was 22 for 22 serving with 16 digs. Olivia Lagando added five kills for the Tigers.

Clyde 3, Perkins 0

At Clyde, the Fliers improved to 11-5, 5-4 after a sweep of visiting Perkins, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.

For the Fliers, Jacey Groover had 12 kills and nine blocks, while Grace Borden had 14 kills with three blocks and 12 digs. Megan Smith added 11 digs and Heidi Marshall had nine to go with 19 digs.

Also for the Fliers, Alicia Carter-Koonce had five kils and five blocks, while Morgan Bannister had 40 assists and 10 digs. Maddie Greenslade added four kills, six blocks and five digs, while Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 23 digs.

For Perkins (9-8, 4-5), Alyssa Johnson had 10 kills, while Ryleigh Knupke added nine kills and 13 digs. Macie Oddo had eight kills and 16 digs, while Katie Myer was 106-of-106 setting with 30 assists. Kaylee Hiser led the defense with 35 digs.

Vermilion 3, Port Clinton 0

At Port Clinton, the Sailors (13-2, 8-1) cruised in three games past the host Redskins, 25-13, 25-6, 25-22.

For Vermilion, Reese Virgin had 19 kills, while Maddie Nader had 13 points and seven aces serving. Calli Brown added nine digs for the Sailors, who host Edison Thursday.

Margaretta 3, Edison 2

At Milan, the Polar Bears won in five games to improve to 8-9 overall (4-5 SBC), 20-25, 26-24, 28-26, 20-25, 15-11.

For Margaretta, Macey Strause had 49 assists and 20 digs. Michaela Eisenhauer had 15 kills and Jayden Moore added eight kills. Alex Kessler had 12 kills and 18 digs, while Alex Michel had 25 digs. Bethany White had 20 digs and Taylor Parkhurst had 12 kills.

For Edison (2-11, 1-8), Kennedy Ames had 20 kills, 19 points, six aces and 13 digs. Julia Kessler added 16 kills with four blocks, while Kelsey Schuster had eight kills and 17 digs.

Also for the Chargers, Jordyn Mitnik had 26 digs and 11 points, while Kami Neuberger had 18 assists.

SMCC 3, St. Wendelin 0

At Sandusky, the Panthers improved to 8-10, 3-5 with a sweep of visiting St. Wendelin, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.

For the Panthers, Rachele Windau had 10 kills and 13 digs, Maggie London had five kills and Dominique Pelz had 19 digs and two service aces. Ireland McGuire had three kills, three blocks and two aces, while Maggie London added five kills.

Rosie Murphy had 11 assists, while Kiersten Near had nine, and Caylee Fetter added 12 digs.

Willard 3, Sandusky 0

At Sandusky, the Blue Streaks fell in three games in a Northern Ohio League match, 25-7, 25-13, 25-11.

For Sandusky, Andra Grant had nine kills and three blocks, while Tia Knoll added five kills.

Bellevue 3, Ontario 0

At Ontario, the Lady Red claimed a sweep in an NOL match against the Warriors, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21.

For Bellevue, Payton Vogel had nine kills and was 21 for 23 serving with four aces. Morgan Hicks had six kills and was 10 for 10 serving with four aces and six digs.

Molly Bullion was 52-of-55 setting with 20 assists with two aces and six digs, while Abbey Yates was 11 for 11 with three aces and eight digs.

Monroeville 3, South Central 0

At Monroeville, the Eagles (9-7, 7-2) snapped a three-match skid with a big win over state-ranked South Central, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.

For Monroeville, Ashlyn Tommas had 16 kills with 20 digs and was 13 for 14 serving with two aces. Also for the Eagles, Brooke Barman had 11 kills and two blocks, while Kirsten Stieber had 10 kills and three blocks, was 11 for 11 serving with two aces and had 18 digs.

Kara Schafer was 131-of-131 setting with 45 assists and 14 digs, while Kelsie Palmer had five kills and six blocks and was 11 for 11 serving with two aces. Stacia Stieber had 39 digs and Maddie Elmlinger added 23.

St. Paul 3, Plymouth 0

At Norwalk, the Lady Flyers (12-0, 9-0) — ranked No. 2 in Div. IV — topped visiting Plymouth for an FC win, 25-8, 25-5, 25-8.

For St. Paul, Lauren Chandler served 21 points with seven aces, while Kaeleigh Stang had 15 points with five aces and 11 digs. Meghan Hedrick had 12 kills, while Halle Schoen had eight kills and Ashley Painley had seven. Rachel Bleile added 32 assists for St. Paul, which has a key match at Monroeville on Thursday.

W. Reserve 3, New London 0

At Collins, the Roughriders swept the visiting Wildcats for an FC win, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15.

For New London (4-10, 2-7), Delaney Porter had seven kills and six points serving, while Lili Bartow had 13 assists and Brooklyn Hudson had 11 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Norwalk 5, Bellevue 0

At Bellevue, Norwalk (17-2, 11-0) defeated the Lady Red Tuesday to clinch its fourth straight outright Northern Ohio League team championship.

In singles action, Kaitlyn Stoll beat Chloe Brubaker at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), while Brooke Fries beat Skylar Strunk at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0) and Megan Berry beat Wyanna Schalk at No. 3 (6-0, 6-2).

In doubles, the duo of Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray beat Elizabeth Harper and Jena Weider at No. 1 (6-1, 6-2), while Anessa Berry and Jordan Gran beat Emily Becks and Mackenna Peacock at No. 2 (6-1, 6-3).

“This is a special moment for our seniors — Kaitlyn Stoll, Anessa Berry, Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray — as they are part of the only four-peat girls tennis championship run in school history,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. As the Northern Ohio League transitions into the Sandusky Bay Conference next season, it is a great feeling to have the last NOL championship stay with Norwalk.”

Clyde 4, Fremont Ross 1

At Clyde, the Fliers swept singles play and split doubles to beat Fremont Ross in non-conference action Tuesday.

Clyde's (17-1) singles players — Iga Makal, Melissa Laconis and Maddie St. Marie — swept Olivia Henry, Alyssa Meyer and Kaity Kelly 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

In doubles action, the Flier duo of Alicia Klohn and Bree Dowling defeated Ross' Natalie Brown and Mijara Quick at No. 2 (6-4, 6-3), while the Little Giants' Lily Abdoo and Gillian Gallagher bested Addie Martin and Alyana Barrera at No. 1, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Edison 5, Vermilion 0

At Vermilion, Edison (8-8) swept the Sailors in Sandusky Bay Conference action Tuesday.

In singles action, Emma Knowles defeated Destiny Grim at No. 1 (1-6, 6-2, 6-1), while Mariah Medina beat Kelsey Osborn at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Emily Vogus bested Haleigh Shreves at No. 3 (6-2, 6-0).

In doubles play, Gabby Kilbride and Lilia Hite topped Kiana Fridrich and Macy Boger at No. 1 (6-2, 6-1), while Jessica Graves and Hannah McGinley beat Skyler Myers and Katelyn Shockley at No. 2 (6-4, 6-1).

Perkins 3, Toledo St. Ursula 2

At Toledo, the Pirates swept singles play against the Arrows to win Tuesday’s match at the Toledo Tennis Club.

At first singles, Olivia Rohrbacher earned her 132nd-career varsity win with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Serena Bruno was a 6-4, 6-2 winner at second singles for the Pirates, while Marissa Esposito won 6-2, 6-0 at third singles.

In doubles play, Perkins’ No. 1 duo of Maria Schoder and Karina Haycook lost 7-5, 6-3, while Ashley Kaufman and Cassie Soebel fell 6-1, 6-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Edison 3, Vermilion 2

At Milan, Edison defeated Vermilion in Sandusky Bay Conference action Tuesday.

James Hill, Nick Lombardi and Kyle Summerland scored the Chargers' goals, while Ian Jannsen notched two assists and Bryan Johnston added another.

BOYS GOLF

Huron 169, Oak Harbor 186

At Huron, the Tigers closed out their season with a 169-186 win over Oak Harbor in the final match.

The Tigers, who wrapped up the Sandusky Bay Conference crown last week by winning the annual tournament, finished with an 11-3 conference mark, and 29 total points.

Max Martin had the low round of the day with a 39 in windy conditions, Thomas Hufnagle followed with 41, Tim Delahunt 44 and Jaret Monak and Jacob Moncher with 45 apiece.

For Oak Harbor, Tristan Varga fired 44, Jake St. Clair and Rheve Martin 46s and Bo Hermes 50.

"Max played phenomenal golf today in that wind and was just 1-over going into the last hole. One bad swing cost him," coach Frank Gioffre said.

Martin, a senior, needed a 36 to tie Edison senior Matt Kowalski for Player of the Year honors.Martin still finished second, one shot behind Kowalski who is a repeat POY in the SBC.

CROSS COUNTRY

Oak Harbor girls, Genoa boys win Ottawa Co. Invite

At Oak Harbor, Hope Sievert and Austin Tallman won the girls and boys races for the host Rockets at the Ottawa County InvitationalTuesday as Oak Harbor girls topped the field and the Rocket boys finished second.

Sievert (20:17.08) and teammate Makayla Wagner (20:28.90) finished 1-2, while Anna Zeitzheim was fourth (22:09.63), Karissa Garza took sixth (22:35.57) and Alyssa Fuller was seventh (22:38.06).

Port Clinton was runner-up, led by Bryanna Barr in third (21:15.59) and Grace Talbott in fifth (22:19.71). Also for the Redskins, Caitlin Chafee was 15th (23:53.10), Rachel Reineck was 17th (24:06.50) and Kathleen Smith was 20th (24:51.43).

Danbury, which doesn't have enough participants to compete as a team, was led by Sydnee Perram in ninth (22:50.92).

On the boys side, after Tallman's first-place finish (17:58.90), Genoa took spots 2-4, while Oak Harbor's Mark Bodi (18:44.83) and Clay Winterfield (18:46.21) finished 5-6. Also for the Rockets, Konnor Fletcher was eighth (19:11.64) and Caleb Goldstein finished 11th (19:16.86).

Michael Baxter and Samuel Kuenzer finished 9th (19:14.45) and 10th (19:14.89) to lead third-place Port Clinton, while Andrew Fillmore was 17th (19:44.35), Dominic Fulkert was 34th (22:30.29) and Dylan Johnson was 37th (23:56.48) for the Redskins.

Kory Berhent led Danbury with a 12th-place finish (19:22.34).