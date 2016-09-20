Fliers ride early momentum to win over Margaretta

Leading the Fliers (7-5, 4-4) at the net were Jacey Groover and Grace Borden who each registered 12 kills. Heidi Marshall had eight kills, as did Alicia Carter-Koonce. Morgan Bannister tallied 41 total assists.

Borden had 14 points at the service line, while Marshall had 13 and Groover had six.

Defensively, Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 31 digs, Carter-Koonce had seven blocks, Maddie Greenslade had three blocks and Marshall had 22 digs.

For Margaretta (6-8, 2-5), which honored Macey Strause beforehand for registering her 1,000th-career assist this past weakend in a win over New Riegel, Strause tallied 38 more assists Tuesday. Also up front, Michaela Eisenhauer had 20 kills and Jayden Moore had nine. Alex Michel chipped in 16 digs.

Perkins 3, Edison 1

At Perkins Twp., the Pirates (7-6, 4-3) topped the Chargers in four games (27-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17) in Tuesday’s SBC match.

For Perkins, Ryleigh Knupke tallied 17 kills, while Alyssa Johnson chipped in 10. Katie Meyer registered 38 assists.

On defense, Kaylee Hiser had 37 digs, followed by Macie Oddo with 23.

Knupke was 20 for 20 serving with six aces.

For Edison (2-9, 1-6 SBC), Kennedy Ames had 15 kills, nine digs and five points, while Grace Houser added 16 assists and nine digs, Kelsey Schuster had 15 digs and four kills and Autumn Rakosky contributed eight points and five digs.

Also for the Chargers, Lauren Wolf had five kills, while Kami Neuberger added eight assists, Jordan Mitnik had 10 digs and five points, and Olivia Blatnik contributed seven points and two aces.

Oak Harbor 3, Port Clinton 0

At Oak Harbor, the Rockets (9-5, 4-3) swept past the Redskins (0-8, 0-7) 25-11, 25-11, 26-16 on Tuesday in SBC play.

Peyton Bloomer had 15 kills for Oak Harbor, while Ally Bloomer had nine. Kaytlynn Sandwisch had 26 assists and 12 digs.

St. Mary 3, Lakota 2

At Kansas, the Panthers topped the Raiders 25-27, 25-19, 28-30, 25-13, 15-10 to earn a victory in Tuesday’s SBC River division match.

For SMCC (7-8, 2-4), Rachele Windau had 13 kills and 21 digs, while Ireland McGuire chipped in 12 kills and Maggie London had 11 kills and three blocks. Hannah Rohrbacher added six kills, Dominique Pelz had 29 digs and three aces, while Caylee Fetter had 17 digs and Rosie Murphy had 29 assists to go with 17 digs. Kiersten Near chipped in 20 assists.

Norwalk 3, Tiffin Columbian 0

At Tiffin, the Truckers (9-3, 6-0) earned their 62nd consecutive NOL victory, sweeping the Tornadoes 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 on Tuesday.

Cara MacFarland had 12 kills to lead the offense, adding 12 points at the service line, including a pair of aces. Anne Davidson had 17 points and three aces, while Alaina Kelley chipped in 29 assists.

On defense, Davidson had 16 digs, while MacFarland added eight.

Monroeville 3, Crestview 2

At Monroeville, the Eagles got all they could handle from the Cougars (10-4, 4-3) Tuesday, topping them 26-28, 25-11, 23-25, 25-10, 15-8 on Tuesday in the Firelands Conference.

Ashlyn Tommas led the way for Monroeville (7-4, 5-2), tallying 17 kills up front. Kirsten Stieber added 15 kills, while Kelsie Palmer tallied 10 and Brooke Barman added nine. Palmer and Barman each recorded three blocks.

Palmer had five aces at the service line with Maddie Elmlinger and Tommas each recording three.

Kara Schafer was 132 for 132 setting with 50 assists for the Eagles.

Stacia Stieber had 31 digs, while Kirsten Stieber had 30. Tommas had 22 digs, as did Schafer. Elmlinger added 13.

New London 3, Plymouth 2

At Plymouth, the Wildcats (3-7, 2-5) nearly blew a 2-0 lead, but hung on to defeat the Big Red (3-9, 1-6) 26-24, 25-12, 6-25, 24-26, 15-9 in Tuesday’s FC match.

Delaney Porter’s 18 kills paced the New London offense, which also got nine from Maryonna Cathey. Porter had 11 points and three aces from the service line, while she had five total blocks on defense. Cassidy Lay added four blocks and Gabby Ledbetter had three. Breanna Wilson had 22 digs and Lili Bartow finished with 16. Bartow had 25 assists.

Shelby 3, Sandusky 0

At Shelby, the Blue Streaks fell to the Whippets 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 in the NOL.

Tia Harper led the team in serve receive going 12 for 13 and Lauren Didion was 10 of 11. Andra Grant had six blocks up at the net, while Mariah Clinton was 12-of-13 serving with two aces.