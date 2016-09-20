Huron controls sweep at Vermilion

“We had a meeting and decided let's just go out and do it,” Wood said after the Tigers cruised to a sweep in their biggest match of the season at Vermilion.

Huron (10-1, 7-0) — ranked No. 3 in the Division III state coaches poll — topped the Div. II No. 14-ranked Sailors (12-1, 7-1) Tuesday night, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.

“We're more where we want to be now,” Wood said. “We worked on our defense a lot to defend Reese (Virgin) and Taylor (Hollis) mainly. We knew it was our first big test, so it was cool to come out and get the win in this environment.”

The Huron defense was able to take control of the match toward the end of the first game. Leading 16-14, Huron got a kill from Sydney Ward, followed up by one of many hitting errors by the Sailors to open up an 18-14 lead.

Hillary Sterett then served an ace, and an out of bounds hit by Vermilion put the deficit at 23-17, and it was a formality from there as the teams traded points in Huron's 25-19 win.

“We got under a bit better control toward the end of the first game,” Huron coach Don Wood said. “And that has to be one of the things we stress this year is ball control and trying to control the match in that fashion.

“We don't have big bangers from all positions — like Reese, she's a big hitter,” he added. “But we do have some options, and for us to control the ball, we're able to use those options.”

The Sailors initially struggled to settle in after the opening game loss, as the Tigers were able to jump out to a 6-0 lead in Game 2. An ace by Erin Blankenship extended the Huron lead to 14-5, and the Sailors drew no closer than 19-13 in the 25-16 loss.

“It's all about passing, but we killed ourselves with 17 defensive errors and 21 hitting errors,” Vermilion coach Bob Eis said. “You won't beat anybody doing stuff like that. I think for some of our kids the moment was just too big for them, I don't know why.

“But no excuses, Huron, they are who they are,” he added. “They're not going to make a lot of mistakes and we know that going in. So we have to try to make our own offense and our own breaks, and we just didn't do enough of it.”

The start of Game 3 proved to be more of the same. Huron raced out to another quick lead (5-0). But Vermilion showed some mettle, trimming the deficit to 10-9 thanks to a pair of back-to-back aces by Caitlyn Schnur.

But the Tigers again had the answer, as a block by Olivia Lagando helped spark five of the next seven points as Huron opened up a 15-11 lead. That proved to be the tipping point, as the Tigers scored 10 of the last 13 points to win going away, 25-14.

“Defensively, they all did a nice job, you're not going to get every single one, but they dug up some nicely-hit balls back there,” Don Wood said of his team. “And that puts a little bit of pressure on them, because they're not used to that happening necessarily that much.

“I thought our girls stepped up,” he added. “You have to be careful not to relax, and it's very easy for high school girls to do that in that situation.”

For Huron, Addie Wisehart was 30-of-32 hitting with 15 kills, while Gabriella Wood was 92-of-92 setting with 37 assists. Alli Grendow was 12 for 12 serving, and added eight kills and 12 digs. Ward had six kills and 16 digs, while Lagando added five kills and three blocks. Sterett was 9 for 9 serving and had 20 digs.

Schnur and Virgin each had nine kills for Vermilion, while Maddie Nader had 28 assists. Calli Brown led the defense with 22 digs. Vermilion has another test Saturday on the road against Div. III No. 12-ranked Lutheran West (12-0).

“We can't keep playing from behind by five or six points against a team of that caliber,” Eis said. “We get to play Huron again at their place, and hopefully we get to improve a bit more and make some adjustments from what we did today. We just can't make that many errors, and we go from one undefeated team to another.”

War on the Shore

Before the match, it was announced the two programs renewing an old rivalry will play for a replica championship belt moving forward.

The ‘War on the Shore’ title belt will be on display at the scorer’s table each time Huron and Vermilion play in volleyball, with the winner getting to keep the belt until losing in the series.