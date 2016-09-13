Norwalk wins 60th straight NOL match

SANDUSKY — The streak is already in midseason form.

State-ranked Norwalk (No. 16, Division II) won its 60th consecutive Northern Ohio League match Tuesday, easily beating host Sandusky in three games, 25-3, 25-7, 25-6.

With the win, Norwalk improved to 7-3 overall and 4-0 in the NOL.

Cara MacFarland finished with 19 kills on 32-of-35 hitting to pace the visitors, while Lyndsey Sheldon was 13-of-13 with nine kills. Alaina Kelley led a strong service game with 17 points and two aces, followed by Ally Douglas (15 points, 2 aces) and Anne Davidson (15 points, 3 aces).

Defensively, Davidson led the way with 17 digs, while Sara Staley added 11, MacFarland had eight and Kelley added seven. Setting, Kelley was also 57-of-57 with 33 assists.

On Thursday, both teams are back in league action. Norwalk entertains Ontario, while Sandusky travels to Tiffin Columbian.

Huron 3, Edison 0

At Huron, longtime coach Don Wood achieved another milestone — just three days after reaching his 500th career win.

The Tigers — ranked No. 3 in the latest Division III state coaches poll — swept visiting Edison Tuesday, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16.

With the win, Wood improved to 300-23 in Sandusky Bay Conference matches early in his 24th season at the school.

Leading Huron (8-1, 5-0) Tuesday was Olivia Lagando (11 kills, 4 blocks) and Addie Wisehart (10 kills). Gabriella Wood was 97-of-97 setting with 29 assists, while Hillary Sterett had 18 digs and was 12 for 12 serving. Allie Grendow was 12 for 12 serving and Sydney Ward added 14 digs.

For Edison (0-8, 0-5), Kelsey Schuster had eight kills, five digs and three points, while Kennedy Ames added six kills and 14 digs. Jordyn Mitnik had 12 digs, while Kami Neuberger added seven assists and Autumn Rakosky had four points and an ace. Grace Houser also had six assists and eight digs, and Julia Kessler added three kills and two blocks.

St. Paul 3, New London 0

At New London, the state-ranked Lady Flyers (No. 3, Div. IV) remained unbeaten with a three-game sweep of the host Wildcats in Firelands Conference play, 25-10, 25-6, 25-6.

Four players recorded eight or more kills for St. Paul (8-0, 5-0). Tess Lepley led the way with 10 while Meghan Rudolph had nine and Halle Schoen and Kamryn Maxwell chipped in with eight each. Rachel Bleile had 24 assists and added 11 service points. Kaeleigh Stang had 11 as well. Hedrick took team-high honors with 16 points and Ashley Painey had eight as Lauren Chandler chipped in with seven.

For New London 91-6, 0-5), Maryonna Cathey led the Wildcats with two kills while Lilian Bartow and Brooklyn Hudson added two service points a piece. Gabby Ledbetter blocked a pair of shots.

St. Paul hosts Western Reserve on Thursday while the Wildcats host Mapleton.

St. Mary C.C. 3, Tiffin Calvert 2

At Sandusky, the Panthers topped the Senecas in five (16-25, 25-18, 8-25, 25-22, 15-11) in Tuesday’s SBC River division match.

Offensively for SMCC (5-6), Rachele Windau had 18 kills and Shelby Gosser had nine kills. Kristen Wehner registered six kills and five blocks. Kiersten Near had 22 assists and Rosie Murphy had 21.

On defense, Dominique Pelz had 53 digs, while Windau had 33, Caylee Fetter tallied 28 and Murphy had 14.

The Panthers will visit Open Door Academy Thursday.

Oak Harbor 3, Perkins 1

At Perkins Twp., the Rockets downed the Pirates in four (25-23, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23) on Tuesday in the SBC.

Peyton Bloomer tallied 24 kills, while Logan Harris had 12 for Oak Harbor (6-4, 2-3). Kaytlynn Sandwisch registered 39 assists.

On defense, Faith Konieczny led the way with 15 digs, with Bloomer chipping in 10. Harris had six blocks.

Oak Harbor plays at Margaretta Thursday.

Monroeville 3, Mapleton 0

At Mapleton, the Eagles held the Mounties to single digits in all three games of a Firelands Conference sweep Tuesday, winning 25-8, 25-4, 25-9.

Offensively for Monroeville (5-3, 3-2), Sam Gardocky recorded seven kills, followed by Brooke Barman with six and Ashlyn Tommas with five. Josee Brown was 22 for 22 setting with 12 assists and Kara Schafer was 27 for 27 setting with 10 assists.

At the service line, Kelsie Palmer was 16 for 16 with 10 aces, while Rachel Clingman was 16 for 17 with six aces. Stacia Stieber was 12-of-13 with three aces.

Defensively, Stieber led the way with 14 digs.

Vermilion 3, Margaretta 1

At Vermilion, the Sailors moved to 10-0 on the year and 5-0 in the SBC with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 SBC victory over the Polar Bears Tuesday.

Reese Virgin and Taylor Hollis combined for 31 kills for Vermilion with Virgin recording 16 and Hollis picking up 15. Virgin added 12 points serving, registering four aces and had a hand in three blocks. Maddie Nader finished with 45 assists.

For Margaretta, Macey Strause had 28 assists and 12 digs, while Jayden Moore had eight kills and 12 digs. Alex Michel had 16 digs and Michaela Eisenhauer had 10 kills.

Clyde 3, Port Clinton 0

At Port Clinton, the Fliers topped the Redskins in three (25-9, 25-17, 25-19) in Tuesday’s SBC Bay division contest.

For the Fliers (6-3, 3-2), Jacey Groover had 12 kills and two blocks, while Grace Borden had five kills and nine digs. Heidi Marshall chipped in five kills and four digs. Maddie Greenslade had six kills and three blocks, while Morgan Bannister had 26 assists.

On defense, Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 14 digs.

Clyde will host Huron Thursday.

Bellevue 3, Tiffin Columbian 0

At Bellevue, the Lady Red beat the Tornadoes in three (25-16, 25-19, 25-22) in Tuesday’s Nothern Ohio League match.

On offense for Bellevue (5-4, 3-2), Jenna Strayer had 11 kills on 29-of-31 hitting, followed by Morgan Hicks with eight kills, Payton Vogel with seven and Allison Dendinger with six. Molly Bullion was 66 for 66 setting with 18 assists.

At the service line, Abbey Yates had four aces on 16-of-17 serving.

On defense, Hicks added 14 digs, while Yates had 12.

Fremont St. Joseph C.C. 3, Lakota 0

At Fremont, the Crimson Streaks topped the Raiders in three to earn an SBC River division win on Tuesday by scores of 25-11, 25-11, 25-20.

Makenzie Reiter’s 12 kills on 39-of-42 hitting paced the SJCC (7-3, 4-1) offense. Natalie Cook recorded six kills on 25-of-29 hitting, while Ava Stepanic added five kills on 16-of-20 hitting. Brooke Casperson finished 40 for 40 setting with 16 assists, and Molly Swint was 30 for 30 setting with 14 assists.

Serving-wise, Miranda Wammes had five aces on 19-of-19 service attempts. Reiter and Casperson also had two aces.

Casperson paced the Streaks’ defense with 11 digs, while Natalie Zyski chipped in seven.