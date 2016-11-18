Letter: NASA needs traffic light near new entrance

Local officials recently renewed a longstanding request to install a traditional three-light signal at the intersection of Milan and Scheid roads.

In this area, traffic on either side of:

• Scheid Road encounters a stop sign

• Milan Road doesn’t stop

Vehicles turning left from Scheid Road onto Milan Road often experience difficulties successfully clearing multiple lanes while merging into traffic traveling at 55 mph.

About a year ago, when Plum Brook personnel relocated its main gate entrance at this intersection, workers expected many more cars turning from and into the area.

So the space agency offered to cover all costs for designing and installing a traffic light.

It didn’t work. The Ohio Department of Transportation, the authority approving such a request, denied NASA’s call for action.

The rejection disappointed local officials overseeing area roadways.

“I would respectfully request that you reconsider the possibility of installing a traffic light at this intersection,” according to a fall 2015 letter Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth wrote and sent to the state transportation department.

To this day, it remains unanswered.

“I am very concerned that crash numbers could also increase along with that traffic volume, especially crashes involving vehicles attempting to travel across a very busy, five-lane highway,” Sigsworth wrote.

Local officials said the traffic in this area has significantly increased, though no serious or fatal crashes have occurred there since Sigsworth sent his letter.

