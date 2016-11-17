U-turn-phoria

HURON — Most Huron residents sour whenever hearing the word “Michigan” mentioned in a positive connotation.

But they’re left with no choice to root for a new traffic layout bearing the Wolverine State’s namesake.

The long-awaited Michigan Left roadway pattern recently debuted in Huron on U.S. 6 near Fabens Park.

How the $341,000 project works:

Two median U-turns, placed on either side of the divided highway for both westbound and eastbound traffic, aim to provide better access for commuters entering and exiting the park.

Previously, most drivers leaving Fabens Park heading west to Sandusky can't immediately turn left.

A primary detour many drivers took: Turn right on U.S. 6 and then make two lefts at busy intersections, such as Center or Main streets, to turn around. Either that or dangerously circle around in a nearby parking lot to drive westward.

The new traffic pattern should streamline traffic and make this area safer.

Another added bonus: The U-turns should reroute most traffic away from residential neighborhoods, acting as main gateways into and out of Fabens Park.

“It’s nice to have the work completed,” said Huron city manager Andy White, noting the project experienced numerous delays, setting it back by about four years.

Making sense of the dollars and cents

The project to build U-turns near Fabens Park totals $341,000, broken down with:

• $273,000 coming from a state grant

• $68,000 coming from Huron’s budget

The price comes about 25 percent more than an original estimate of $272,000 because of extra engineering expenses required by the state.