Huron faces delay to fix U.S. 6

No doubt, upon seeing the rejection letter, it left a bad taste in their mouths.

Though they haven’t flashed the red light on finding funds to improve various intersections along the roadway.

Earlier this year, city council listed fixing U.S. 6 as its No. 1 priority for 2017.

Elected officials authorized spending $32,000 in local funds on a study, suggesting roadway upgrades between Jim Campbell Boulevard and By The Shores Drive.

Staff members then unsuccessfully applied for $500,000 in grant money to fund the initiative.

Without the grant money today, which would fund a good chunk of construction work, city officials plan on scaling this project back. They’ll instead focus on a smaller area between Center Street and Berlin Road.

The smaller project still calls for $1.2 million in intersection-related upgrades, such as sidewalk modifications and stamped concrete to accentuate pedestrian walkways.

Huron city manager Andy White said it’s possible money from the local government’s budget would absorb a greater share to subsidize the project.

It’s not known what grant opportunities are available to offset the city’s financial obligation or when work could possibly start.

Before any improvements occur, city officials vowed to host public forums and inform community members on their progress.

Partner up

White’s working out a possible partnership with the state to eventually pave U.S. 6, from the bypass to the eastern city limit, and improve the aforementioned intersections.

“This project will be funded 80 percent by the state and 20 percent by the city,” said White, who’s not exactly sure of an exact cost today. “Although the city's recent application for $500,000 in support of supplemental (intersection) improvements was denied for various streetscape enhancements, it is important to consider other funding sources due to the size of the project and the city's desire to complete all work without redundant effort.”

Additionally, along U.S. 6, city officials want to acquire grant money to upgrade the Huron Memorial Bridge and the Berlin Road intersection.

