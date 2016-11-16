A makeover coming for Meigs Street

City officials recently learned they received $1.04 million in federal grant money to completely reconstruct the corridor near downtown. The $1.3 million initiative requires $259,000 in city funds as well.

Among the project particulars, broken down by certain sections:

• From East Water to East Washington streets: reconstruct 950 linear feet of concrete roadway, including adding curbs and installing underground drains

• From East Water Street to Sycamore Line: build a 3,500-linear-foot multi-use pathway for bicyclists and other non-motorized traffic

• The street’s full length: introduce tree pits, landscaping, directional pavement markings, signage and concrete with benches for two Sandusky Transit stops

The engineering work should start in 2019 with construction starting in 2020 and finishing by 2021.

All work circles back to plans outlined in Sandusky’s bicentennial vision process, the city’s ongoing master plan process.

Sandusky engineer Aaron Klein pointed out three specific reasons to justify the project:

1. “The city is (working on developing) a master plan for the Battery Park property. The Meigs Street reconstruction will hopefully be timed with some of the proposed work at this site so there is a synergy between the streetscape improvements and the improvements at Battery Park.”

2. “There is a strong desire to extend the Sandusky Bay Pathway, and this project will extend the current terminus from the Washington and Meigs intersection to First Street.”

3. “There is a neighborhood initiative for the Cove District, and this project will help expand on that plan by connecting the neighborhood to the pathway.”

Making sense of the dollars and cents

A planned project to vastly upgrade Meigs Street totals $1.3 million, broken down by:

• $1.04 million: coming from a federal grant

• $259,000: coming from city funds

Source: Sandusky engineering department

