Ohio Turnpike work in Erie County ends

Crews recently completed a major pavement replacement project within an area between Groton and Oxford townships.

From May up until a few days ago, traffic in either direction encountered a bidirectional traffic pattern, forcing vehicles to slow down in construction zones.

The work also caused some lane limitations. For instance, it made exit 110 inaccessible to traffic traveling in the left lane.

“All three lanes are now open, and a 70 mph speed limit is in effect following removal and replacement of the original base pavement,” according to a turnpike statement. “The toll plaza at exit 110 (Sandusky/Ohio 4) is now open for entry and exit in both directions. Some additional daily work zones will be needed for punch list items until approximately Dec. 2.”

Toll payments, which increased earlier this year by 3 percent, covered the project’s total expense.

The Ohio Turnpike committed almost $145 million this year — the largest investment in 15 years — on various projects, including the area in Erie County, across the 241-mile toll road.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel