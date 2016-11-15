In one corner: Rohde Street.

In the other: Rhode Street.

If alive, Piper could probably best declare how the road, sounding similar to his ring name, must be spelled and pronounced. But, alas, he’s not.

So Sandusky officials weighed in, raising the arm of “Rohde” in this boulevard brawl.

The small residential corridor — which runs parallel to Cleveland Road (U.S. 6) and connects Pipe Street to Remington Avenue — previously featured two different spellings, “Rohde” and “Rhode” on streets signs.

Upon receiving a Mailbag question on the matter — “How do you spell this street’s name?” — the Register relayed this inquiry to city public services director Brad Link, who made a decisive decision.

“After reviewing some documents we have in our offices and the Erie County auditor’s page, the correct spelling is indeed ‘Rohde,’” Link said. “We will be changing out the signs at Remington and Pipe intersections as soon as possible.”

In fact, on Tuesday, city crews swapped out signs displaying the improper spelling with new, accurate ones.

It might take some more time for others to adjust. For instance, a Google search recognizes the road as “Rhode Street” and not “Rohde Street.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel