No November surprise here: U.S. 250 project pushed back again

Yet this shouldn’t come as a shock to local commuters: A major roadway improvement project, scheduled to end on Monday, won’t wrap up for a few more days.

Already delayed once, Ohio Department of Transportation officials once again pushed back the completion date for a corridor enhancement initiative along U.S. 250.

“Due to rain days and extra work items, the project will be substantially completed later this month,” state transportation department spokeswoman Haley Donofrio said.

Construction workers did meet some notable benchmarks in recent weeks.

“Paving is completed, and crews made great progress on striping this week and will continue striping next week followed by the installation of raised pavement markings,” Donofrio said. “There will be some punch list items that will continue after the end of November, which is typical for a project of this size. Next spring, there will be some areas that need reseeding and interseeding.”

For months, in response to Register inquiries, department workers stressed the two-year project would finish on its contract date, Sept. 15. They never once mentioned any issues potentially resulting in a missed deadline or construction complications creating a setback.

They only recently offered some insight into what exactly happened upon receiving renewed Register inquiries for information.

“The delays were due to underground conditions encountered that were different than what was shown in the contract plans,” Donofrio said. “This resulted in extra work, which delayed the overall completion of the project. There were also utility relocation delays that impacted the progress of work at various locations.”

Donofrio couldn’t provide an update regarding any possible cost overruns. The project’s budget totaled $32 million, with $31 million coming from state funds and $1 million coming from Lake Erie Shores & Islands.

The department “is waiting on submissions from the contractor to determine any additional costs,” she said.

