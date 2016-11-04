Proposed bridge overhaul could cost $9 million

The Ohio 51 bridge traverses the Portage River and leads out of Elmore toward Genoa. A 2015 study determined the bridge was in poor condition and didn’t meet the state’s standards.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Theresa Pollick explained the bridge’s importance.

“The bridge is on the National Historic Registry,” Pollick said. “Therefore, the (repair) project also proposes keeping as much of the existing structure as possible to meet state and federal policies regarding listed structures.”

The repair would include raising the road approximately three feet in the middle of the bridge to meet design standards.

Additionally, the bridge could widen to accomodate two 12-foot-wide lanes; two four-foot-wide shoulders; a six-foot-wide walkway, and a 10-foot-wide bike lane.

“The proposed project is necessary to maintain the existing connection within the village of Elmore across the Portage River,” Pollick said.

The project could begin in 2020.

Pollick said one lane would remain open for traffic at all times during construction.

