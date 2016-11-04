Ottawa County Engineer's Office Mud Creek road closure extended to Nov. 10 Sandusky Register Staff • Today at 7:00 AM OAK HARBOR — Ottawa County crews will perform additional work along Mud Creek Road beginning Monday. The project area will be extended from Oak Harbor Southeast Road to Muddy Creek North Road. Mud Creek Road will close Monday and reopen Thursday. Crews will work on the road from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.