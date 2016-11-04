A vehicle for change

Ability Works staff members unveiled The Assurance Network, a taxi-like operation which provides lifts for people with developmental disabilities in Erie, Huron and Ottawa counties.

All 800 or so eligible participants, who all receive assistance through a local county board of developmental disabilities, can access the 24/7 service for pretty much any purpose imaginable.

Among the more likely: employment, medical appointments, family functions, personal business or leisure activities.

Riders won’t pay a single cent when they hop into a car operated by a pre-approved, certified driver. Rather Medicaid funds and dollars generated by these boards, backed by local taxpayers, cover all expenses. A state grant, totaling $286,000, helped jump-start the initiative.

The program helps place many more community members on a fast track toward independence.

“We believe we will address the biggest barriers to involvement in the community for people with developmental disabilities,” Ability Works’ CEO Allison Young said.

For several months, Ability Works staff members talked with their clients to figure out the best and most effective approach in providing them with reliable transportation.

“We listened to what people with disabilities were saying and planned the best route to break down barriers that stand in the way of everyday inclusions,” said Laura LaGodney, Ability Works’ chief operating officer. “With The Assurance Network, now people won’t have to miss opportunities: opportunities that lead to employment, opportunities that lead to personal connections and opportunities that lead to life.”

Many local officials applauded the network’s vision during a presentation ceremony at Ability Works’ headquarters on Superior Street in Sandusky.

“The city believes the work you are embarking on is incredibly important to provide an opportunity for our citizens to be empowered and to participate in life to its fullest,” Sandusky ex officio mayor Dennis Murray Jr. said. “To all of you, congratulations.”

Assuring a ride

To schedule a ride with The Assurance Network, you first must live in either the county of Erie, Huron or Ottawa and receive services from a local developmental disabilities board.

Then you can either call 419-502-2972 or visit www assurance.net to organize a ride. On the website, people can plug in when they want to schedule a ride and where they’re going.

