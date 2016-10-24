Oh deer! Watch out for wildlife this fall

Fall is here again, and with the change in season comes brightly colored trees, cool temperatures and a sharp rise in deer-vehicle collisions.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, most deer-related vehicle collisions occur between October and December.

In Erie County — during 2013, 2014 and 2015 — there was an average of 246 deer-related collisions per year.

Unfortunately, in Erie County, there is no clear pattern of deer-vehicle collisions. After researching the crash data, it is clear that deer-vehicle collisions can and do occur nearly anywhere on any road.

We encourage drivers to be aware of the seasonal deer hazard and exercise extra caution while driving during this time of year.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources offer precautionary measures and information for motorists:

• Highest risk periods are from sunset to midnight followed by the hours shortly before and after sunrise.

• If you see one deer on or near a roadway, expect that others may follow. Slow down and be alert.

• After dark, use high beams when there is no opposing traffic. The high beams will illuminate the eyes of deer on or near a roadway and provide greater motorist reaction time. But don’t rely solely on high beams or deer whistles to deter such collisions.

• Always wear a seat belt, as required by state law, and drive at a safe, sensible speed for conditions.

• Don’t swerve your vehicle to avoid striking a deer. If a collision with a deer seems probable, then hit it while maintaining full control of your vehicle. The alternative could be even worse.

• Stay alert. Deer are often unpredictable, especially when faced with glaring headlights, blowing horns and fast-moving vehicles. They often dart out into traffic on busy highways in metropolitan areas.

• Report any deer-vehicle collisions to a local law enforcement agency, such as the Ohio Highway State Patrol, the county sheriff’s office or a state wildlife officer within 24 hours.

• Under Ohio law, the driver of a vehicle that strikes and kills a deer may take possession of it by first obtaining a deer possession receipt. These are available from law enforcement or state wildlife officers and from local division of wildlife district offices.