State delays drawbridge overhaul

Originally scheduled to begin Oct. 15, the $12.9 million state-funded project calls for replacing and upgrading the bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems. This includes updating parts that help lift the bridge over the Portage River.

For weeks, local and state officials weren’t sure if the project would start on time.

An outside company didn’t deliver specialized bridge parts on schedule. This delay pushed the project start date to October 2017. The overhaul won’t finish until June 2018 — one full year behind schedule.

The state briefly considered starting the project in November, which could give the company more time to deliver the necessary parts. Ohio Department of Transportation officials ultimately decided against this plan.

“We didn’t want to wait any longer because we didn’t want to interfere with the summer tourist season in Port Clinton,” ODOT spokeswoman Theresa Pollick said. “We didn’t want the project schedule to overlap with summer. If we waited, and started the project in November, we would have run that risk.”

The lift bridge serves as the main access point into Port Clinton from Lakeshore Drive, which continues west out of town toward Camp Perry.

