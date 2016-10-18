In ODOT lawsuit, Speedway gets its way

Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone favored Speedway, the defendant, over the Ohio Department of Transportation, the plaintiff, in a recent case.

State officials wanted to eliminate the gas station’s northernmost entryway, forcing incoming and outgoing traffic to only use the southernmost drive. This would, in theory, increase the turning radius angle for tractor-trailers and other larger trucks leaving Speedway and heading onto Ohio 2.

The lawsuit harkens back to an ongoing $32 million revamp of U.S. 250, calling for many improvements, including better access onto Ohio 2.

Tone, however, determined state officials failed to properly justify their claims.

“This reason is insufficient to show the necessity of closing the north drive and was unconvincing, unpersuasive and unreasonable when weighed against the more convincing and persuasive testimony and evidence presented by Speedway,” Tone stated in his judgment entry.

Speedway attorneys raised several issues with a potential entryway closure. Among the more notable:

• No major traffic incidents, such as crashes, have occurred in this area because of two open entryways.

• This Speedway was designed with two driveways to “provide the proper internal circulation as well as limiting driver frustration when exiting the site by providing two egress points.”

• Only one entryway would present safety hazards and limit maneuverability for vehicles, especially large fuel trucks.

“The closure of the north drive would cause significant safety, traffic congestion and traffic (circulation) issues, both within the Speedway property and on U.S. 250,” Tone stated.

The state has appealed the decision to a higher court. Neither the state nor Speedway representatives would comment on the pending litigation.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel