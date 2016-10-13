Major changes coming to Sandusky Transit

Budget projections show the city’s public transportation service losing $325,000 in public taxpayer funds this year. Officials previously said the 2016 shortfall would total $150,000.

The estimate continues a troubling trend in which transit lost $318,000 in 2013, $253,000 in 2014 and $173,000 in 2015.

A number of factors, including massive cuts in state funding transit operations rely upon, play into the year-after-year deficits.

During a Thursday public forum, transit administrator Marvin Ranaldson unveiled several possible changes in hopes of slashing expenses.

The most notable: Four completely new SPARC routes, replacing the existing three courses today.

Each new route is shorter in length and more direct, providing a quicker round-trip experience for riders, as opposed to larger, indirect loops buses traverse today.

For instance, in the proposal, a trip from downtown Sandusky to Wal-mart would only take 26 minutes in either direction, coming or going. Today the same trip takes 40 minutes in one direction and an hour in the other.

Additionally, the new routes:

• Add several new, maintain most and eliminate a few unnecessary or underperforming stops

• Still reach the furthermost points in place today, including stopping at Kalahari Resorts

• Extend beyond its current boundaries, including stopping at EHOVE Career Center

• Offer several transfer points, such as downtown Sandusky and the Sandusky Mall, allowing riders to easily jump from one different SPARC route to another

• Create some built-in cushion, or “wiggle room,” to ensure buses won’t run late or can catch up when behind schedule

• Maintain the same hours of operation and days, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays

It’s possible city officials could increase SPARC rates from $1 to $1.50. Since debuting in 2009, the system hasn’t increase fare prices. They’re also looking at reducing some weekend trips

The changes, which require an approval from city commission, could come as soon as Jan. 1.

Other than finances, Ranaldson cited several reasons — inefficient and unreliable routes, overcrowding issues and an overall confusing layout — for these possible changes.

“This new system improves the quality of service for riders,” he said. “It’s important to me that this system is sustainable and maintainable. I don’t want anyone to ever threaten to shut down transit again.”

Less than two years ago, Sandusky ex officio mayor Dennis Murray Jr. gave a stern directive: If transit operations keep losing a substantial amount of funds, then the system must cease to exist.

Murray, however, seems supportive of the options presented.

“Public transit is critical to the services any government should be seeking to deliver,” Murray said. “It allows everyone to participate in all aspects of society. We, as the stewards of Erie County’s only transit system, have to make sure we maintain some fiscal discipline so that we can continue to provide this in the future.”

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel