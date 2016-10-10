Erie County Engineer's Office Mason Road in Berlin Twp. closing for 10 days Sandusky Register Staff • Today at 12:00 AM BERLIN TWP. — Starting Tuesday, construction crews will close Mason Road between Arlington and Chapin roads in Berlin Township to repair the pavement and bridge. The closure should last for 10 days. No thru-traffic of any kind will be allowed to access the area until Oct. 21. For questions, contact the Erie County engineer’s office at 419-627-7712. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.