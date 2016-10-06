Oak Harbor boat launch nearing completion

The village began a $140,000 overhaul of its boat launch at the end of South Church Street in April. The launch is used by the Portage Fire District and by residents with kayaks and canoes.

“The boat launch is nearing completion,” village administrator Randall Genzman said. “Only paving and seeding remain for this project.”

In the event of an extensive fire in the downtown area, the Portage Fire District can use the ramp to fight the fire. In this situation the fire department could siphon water from the river to use against a downtown blaze.

Mayor Joe Helle said he’s glad the village committed dollars toward this project.

“The new hand-powered boat launch is the sort of project and success story that our community has needed for some time,” Helle said. “We have a great resource with the Portage River that has unfortunately remained mostly untapped for some time. This new addition allows our residents another recreational activity to utilize, which always lends value to a community.”

Helle said the boat launch will appeal to each member of the community.

“This project is also a hallmark of accessibility,” Helle said. “It was engineered and built in a way that makes it available to those with physical disabilities, allowing people from all walks of life to access the overlook deck and dock itself.”

