Pace 'driven' for greatness

But dignitaries from his hometown placed him on an entirely different elite team, one consisting of true American heroes.

About 100 people on Thursday morning gathered on Grant Street, across from Sandusky High School, for a street renaming ceremony to help commemorate Orlando Pace Day in Sandusky.

Back in August, city commissioners unanimously approved to label a portion of Grant Street after Pace, a 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

A brief ceremony culminated with Pace unveiling a vibrant green traffic sign inscribed in white lettering with “Orlando Pace Drive.” His street spans between Camp Street and Hayes Avenue, running alongside the southern end of Strobel Field at Cedar Point Stadium.

It’s a fitting phrase, since he blocked for numerous game-winning drives, including in Super Bowl XXXIV for the victorious St. Louis Rams.

Normally, city officials reserve street names for noteworthy trailblazers, including:

• U.S. presidents, such as Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Monroe, Tyler, Polk, Taylor, Buchanan, Lincoln, Jackson, Grant and Hayes

• Military generals, such as Putnam, Harrison, Wayne, Hancock and Warren

• Shipping captains, such as Lawrence and Columbus

They included Pace, a 1994 Sandusky High School graduate, into the exclusive group because he exemplifies key traits of a patriot, trendsetter and role model.

“We honor you not because of your accomplishments but, more importantly, of who you are and what you stand for to all of us in Sandusky: integrity, determination, tenacity, dedication, passion, devotion and unrivaled, unstoppable, indomitable, unequaled and pure grit,” Sandusky ex officio mayor Dennis Murray Jr. said.

Murray then surprised Pace: The football stadium’s new address will be 75 Orlando Pace Drive. The No. 75 is the same number Pace wore as a Blue Streaks player.

Before Pace spoke, he called an audible and asked about 30 student-athletes in attendance to huddle around him.

“Thank you everybody who came out here today,” said Pace, flashing a large smile while donning his flashy Hall of Fame gold jacket.

“To be remembered in your hometown like this, when you have a street named after you, especially having all the presidents who have streets (named after them) is great,” Pace said. “To be a part of that group is just another great day for Sandusky. I’m excited.”

