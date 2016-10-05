Expect delays tonight, Thursday morning on Ohio Turnpike

Starting tonight at 7 p.m., the Ohio Turnpike eastbound between mileposts 116 and 118 over U.S. 250 in Milan Township, Erie County, will be reduced to a single lane until Thursday at 11:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The project will require a 35 mph work zone due to mainline bridge deck concrete pours of the left and center lanes on the Ohio Turnpike eastbound over U.S. 250.

Factors that may affect exact project start time and completion include inclement weather and unforeseen project complications. For ongoing updates please refer to www.ohioturnpike.org/constructionupdates and follow the Ohio Turnpike on Twitter: @OhioTurnpike.