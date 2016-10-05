Bridge revamp schedule concerns officials

The bridge, located along Ohio 163 north of West Perry Street in Port Clinton, is set to undergo a $12.9 million state-funded renovation.

The project, once started, will close the bridge to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic for seven months. Boat traffic on the Portage River below the bridge will be restricted, too.

The uncertain schedule has Port Clinton’s mayor concerned.

“It would be nice to know for sure when it will close,” Mayor Hugh Wheeler said. “We have businesses on both sides of the bridge relying on it to be open. I imagine some of those businesses could shut down for the winter once the bridge closes.”

The bridge needs a substantial overhaul to its mechanical and electrical systems. This involves replacing the bridge bascules, the parts that lift the bridge over the Portage River.

Originally scheduled to begin Oct. 15, the project might get delayed to October 2017. If that occurs, the project wound’t finish until May 2018 — one full year behind schedule.

State officials blamed the schedule confusion on manufacturers failing to deliver specialized parts and materials on time.

“If we don’t start by Nov. 5, this project will be pushed back,” ODOT spokeswoman Theresa Pollick said. “We can’t start any later than that because of how long this project will take.”

She said the state doesn’t want to interfere with Port Clinton’s tourist season by pushing the project into summer 2017. Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard requires the Portage River beneath the bridge to be accessible to boats by March.

“We want this to be a fall and winter project,” Pollick said.

