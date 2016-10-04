Ohio 2 receiving $1.4 million paving job

So Ohio Department of Transportation officials felt driven to fix up the roadway.

Construction workers continue a project to preserve pavement on Ohio 2 between Joppa Road and the Lorain County line.

Work started on Aug. 11 and should end sometime later this month, weather pending.

The $1.42 million project, entirely paid for with state funds, involves a process called “microsurfacing.”

“Microsurfacing was chosen as the pavement treatment for this section of (Ohio) 2 as a preventative maintenance measure to extend the life of the existing pavement approximately seven to eight years,” state transportation department spokeswoman Haley Donofrio said. “Microsurfacing is a mixture of asphalt binder, crushed aggregate and mineral filler placed as a thin layer over existing pavement to fill ruts and depressions and provide a new pavement surface. The treatment also improves the pavement surface friction.”

