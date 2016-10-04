Grant Street closing Thursday for Pace celebration

SANDUSKY — Sandusky officials will close Grant Street beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday to prepare for the renaming of this road to Orlando Pace Drive.

Original story (Monday)

SANDUSKY — Sandusky officials will close Grant Street from 8-11 a.m. Thursday for a street renaming ceremony in honor of Orlando Pace.

In August, city commissioners voted to rename a section of Grant Street after Pace, a 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and 1994 Sandusky High School graduate.

The street renaming ceremony is one of several celebrations planned for Pace throughout the day.

