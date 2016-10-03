City completes Lakeshore Drive sidewalks

The sidewalks on the north side of the Ohio 163 lift bridge, were designed to drive more foot traffic into downtown.

“We’ve had a great response to this project,” said Tracy Colston, safety service director for Port Clinton. “I’ve driven by the sidewalks and I’ve seen a bunch of people taking advantage of them.”

The $235,000 project will be paid for through a combination of grant money and local taxpayer funds. Colston said the grants could cover as much as $180,000.

City officials will conduct a final inspection of the sidewalks in the coming days. The final billing, which also determines how much grant funding the city will receive, will commence once the inspection is completed.

The sidewalks stretch about one mile west on Lakeshore Drive from the lift bridge to Richey Road near Riverside Marina and Moose Lodge.

“This benefits the city in so many ways,” Colston said. “The sidewalks connect Lakeshore Drive to the downtown.”

Colston said he hopes residents continue to take advantage of the new sidewalks.

“It’s a safe place to walk and enjoy a view of the lake,” Colston said.

