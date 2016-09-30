U.S. 6 road work delayed for 2 months

A culvert replacement project closing Cleveland Road East near Cranberry Creek Marina won’t finish before mid-December. Work started on Aug. 1.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials pushed the project back from its original completion date of Oct. 14.

Department spokeswoman Haley Donofrio explained two primary factors causing a delay.

• “As the contractor started work, they encountered existing conditions differing from what was shown in the contract plans. In particular, an existing water line was not at the elevation shown in the plans. The elevation of the water line placed it in conflict with the proposed culvert. Therefore a solution had to be determined before work could proceed with relocating the water line.”

• “There was also an existing utility pole and power lines in conflict with the proposed excavation required to install the new culvert and wing walls. Again a solution had to be determined with the utility owner and relocation work.”

Officials budgeted the project cost at $1.4 million. It’s not known if costs will increase and, if so, by how much.

Road route

Commuters still must take the recommended detour until the project finishes:

• Eastbound traffic on U.S. 6: U.S. 6 to Ohio 61, south on Ohio 61 to Ohio 2, east on Ohio 2 to Ohio 60, north on Ohio 60 to U.S. 6

• Westbound traffic on U.S. 6: the reverse direction

• Westbound traffic for Hahn Road off U.S. 6: U.S. 6 to Frailey Road, south on Frailey Road to Darrow Road, west on Darrow Road to Ohio 61, north on Ohio 61 to U.S. 6

• Eastbound traffic for Hahn Road off U.S. 6: the reverse direction

