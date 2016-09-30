Madison Street update starts Monday

The $720,000 project requires installation of hundreds of feet of new sanitary sewer and water lines; new manholes and fire hydrants; and various other improvements, according to city documents.

“We’re trying to enhance the downtown,” safety service director Tracy Colston said. “Obviously no one likes construction, but I think residents will be happy with the results.”

The intersection of Madison and Second streets will close to all traffic for at least seven days beginning Monday. From there, crews will continue working south toward the intersection with East Third Street. Work is slated to finish in December.

This project is funded through a combination of local taxpayer funds, loans and grants.

“We’ve heard a lot of great compliments about similar work done to Second Street last year,” Colston said. “I can’t recall hearing a lot of negatives about that project.”

New water and sewer lines were placed beneath Second Street in 2015. That street also received a facelift with new pavement and sidewalks. Madison Street will receive similar street enhancements in fall 2017.

The majority of Port Clinton’s downtown businesses are found on Second and Madison streets. These projects represent an effort to strengthen the city’s appeal, Colston said.

