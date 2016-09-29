U.S. 250 work won't finish until Nov. 7

But commuters driving down Erie County’s busiest roadway this fall can still expect to see a steady stream of orange.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials recently announced most major construction work on U.S. 250 must finish by Nov. 7, almost two months after its initial completion date.

“The project is expected to be substantially complete late this fall,” state transportation department spokeswoman Haley Donofrio said. “However, as we move into the fall season, there will likely be impacts due to weather. It is possible that some minor grading, cleanup, final seeding and punch list items may carry over into the next season.”

For months, in response to Register inquiries, department workers stressed the two-year, $32 million project would finish on its contract date, Sept. 15. They never once mentioned any issues potentially resulting in a missed deadline or construction complications creating a setback.

In a news article published earlier this month, state officials failed to provide a new date and neglected to specify reasons for a delay.

They only recently offered some insight into what exactly happened upon receiving renewed Register inquiries for information.

“The delays were due to underground conditions encountered that were different than what was shown in the contract plans,” Donofrio said. “This resulted in extra work, which delayed the overall completion of the project. There was also utility relocation delays that impacted the progress of work at various locations.”

Almost two dozen infrastructure issues, ranging from street resurfacing to sidewalk construction and traffic signal installation, remain incomplete.

Donofrio couldn’t provide an update regarding any possible cost overruns. The project’s budget totaled $32 million, with $31 million coming from state funds and $1 million coming from Lake Erie Shores & Islands.

The department “is waiting on submissions from the contractor to determine any additional costs,” she said.

