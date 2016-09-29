— Jackie in Sandusky

A: Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Haley Donofrio

Traffic engineers are reviewing the current timing that is in place during construction. The timing for this signal will change once the final corridor signal timing is implemented after construction along the U.S. 250 corridor is complete.

Note: In a recent Register article, state officials couldn’t provide an update timeline on when the corridor project will end. The two-year, $32 million project should’ve ended almost two weeks ago.