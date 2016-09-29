logo
Register Mailbag • Today at 12:00 AM
Q: The traffic light signal pattern at the intersection of U.S. 250 and Bogart Road changed after construction was complete. Every lane in each direction has a green light that last at least a minute. Some are almost two minutes. Why does the northbound left turn lane on to Bogart Road have a green light that lasts only five seconds? It's enough to let only three cars through.

— Jackie in Sandusky

A: Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Haley Donofrio

Traffic engineers are reviewing the current timing that is in place during construction. The timing for this signal will change once the final corridor signal timing is implemented after construction along the U.S. 250 corridor is complete.

Note: In a recent Register article, state officials couldn’t provide an update timeline on when the corridor project will end. The two-year, $32 million project should’ve ended almost two weeks ago.

