Drawbridge project delayed?

Originally scheduled to begin Oct. 15, the $12.9 million state-funded project calls for substantially replacing and upgrading the bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems.This involves replacing parts that lift the bridge over the Portage River.

But an outside company’s delay in delivering specialized bridge parts could push the project start date to November or deep into 2017.

If pushed back into next year, the project wouldn’t begin until October 2017 and conclude in May 2018 — one full year behind schedule.

“ODOT recognizes the importance of the bridge for Port Clinton's tourist season, which is why it is a fall-winter project,” said Theresa Pollick, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Transportation. “We don’t want to interfere with the area’s busy summer season.”

If bridge parts are delivered before Nov. 5, the project will begin this year. Workers then must close the bridge to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic through May 2017. Waterway traffic on the Portage River, such as boats, also can’t access this area from Dec. 1 to March 2017.

“With a project like this, we want to make sure the public knows what’s happening,” Pollick said. “At this point, the schedule is still uncertain.”

