Sandusky billed $11K for state highway repairs

During a recent meeting, city commissioners approved doling out $11,100 in local money for maintenance work on Ohio 2. The Ohio Department of Transportation billed Sandusky for work performed between July 2015 and June 2016.

The work included pothole patching, crack sealing, pavement markings, sign repair, grass mowing, street sweeping, litter pick up, guardrail repair, street light maintenance and more.

Sandusky public services director Brad Link explained the reason for this annual transaction.

“Pursuant to (state law), it is the duty of the city to maintain all highways within the limits of the municipal corporation,” Link said.

On Ohio 2, there is about 4.2 highway lane miles and about 2.4 ramp lane miles spanning through Sandusky.

This is “in the interest of public safety and convenience,” Link said.

