— Linda via email

A: Sandusky engineer Aaron Klein provided this response:

Although the majority of the work on Cleveland Road is done, the contractor has not been able to construct the final connection between the old sewer and the new sewer because they have to start up the lift station on East Oldgate Road. Since the connection will be at that intersection, the contractor does not want to repair all of the loops until it is complete. We anticipate that taking place in October.